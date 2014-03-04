Mark Wahlberg and Jack Reynor flex muscles in new ‘Transformers 4’ posters

Mark Wahlberg and Jack Reynor may be new to the “Transformers” universe, but these new posters prove that the “Transformers: Age of Extinction” stars will fit right into the Michael Bay-directed, Hasbro-approved carnage.

We don't know too much about the film's plot (or, should we say, “plot”?), but we do know one thing: The rules have changed.

Here's Jack Reynor in a classic Michael Bay pose:

And here's Wahlberg, starring in the gun show. Is that an Autobot behind him? Or just some wreckage?

It also stars Nicola Peltz, Sophia Myles, Stanley Tucci, Kelsey Grammer, Li Bingbing, some Dinobots, and Optimus Prime.

“Transformers: Age of Extinction” opens June 27 in the U.S. and July 10 in the U.K.