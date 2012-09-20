Mark Wahlberg says ‘Entourage’ movie may shoot in the spring

The “Entourage” movie appears to be moving forward.
Series producer Mark Wahlberg has revealed that creator Doug Ellin’s script for the long-awaited feature is finally complete, and that they’re hoping to begin production on the film early next year.
“It is [finished],” Wahlberg told Hollyscoop of the screenplay. “I think we will be getting a copy tomorrow and hopefully we will be shooting in the spring.”
So what can fans expect? Though plot specifics are more or less under wraps, Wahlberg stated they’re hoping to create a vibe more in line with the show’s early seasons.
“[The movie is] going to get back to the basics, kind of like the beginning of the series,” Wahlberg continued. “We had very strong female characters, but we want the guys to get back to just being guys. …I think they were all weighed down by these strong women towards the end of the series, so we are going to get them going crazy everyone wants to see them get nuts again.”
“Entourage” ran for eight seasons on HBO.
If the plot of the movie involves Vince and company’s jet crashing into Ari’s jet then count me in.
Hell yes
Ari was on the same jet as Vince,
E and Sloan were on a separate plane so your movie plot is shit sorry!
What a great show. let the haters hate.. its their job!
Yes a movie!
And more seasons!!
Ummm Series ended with Ari & Mrs. in Italy…with an offer for job of his life.NOT on a jet. Us Enterouge lovers know that. Counting months for Movie. Bring it on Mark. (Hoping to see many cameos, as usual) A Female Enterouge lover
Jesus, just end it already.
hater
Possibly the greatest series ive seen! why come on this website to give out about it! F*ck off
Is Adrian Grenier going to be free in the Spring? The whole gang has been so busy since the show ended. Got to be tough to work out the schedules
Gonna be hilarious when that movie bombs big time
whether it bombs or not this will be a film for the fans that really loved it so it doesn’t matter what any body says.
Should do another season… I love this show!!!
Love this show. And Sloan is a babe! Can’t wait for the movie.
Love this show….. best tv show ever
Agreed
Love this tv show…… all time favourite… just want the movie as well as new episodes to come out
Hell Yeah Dude! i love entourage, i really dont want it to end.. please make a movie>> and make it good & since it gonna be the last give us all the answer we are looking for!!!
what answer is that?
whether or not ari accepts the job offer
Absolutely watching it :)
hell yea, can’t wait for the movie! been a big fan since season 3 and then went and bought season 1 and 2
They lived like every male should. I loved the show!
I absolutely loved Entourage — superb screenplay that really draws people in. I had always heard about it, but never took the time to actually watch. Once I did, I literally could not turn away until the series was over. I’m dying for more, so I wish all the guys the best of luck in making a movie. They can definitely count on my ticket!
the shows the shit can’t wait for the movie and all of ya’ll that are talking shit go get laid and then you may like the show.
Really a great show, curious to see if Ari takes the big promotion and runs everything. I hope they will produce a few movies, it should have ran a few more years.
A lot trash on this board who have no clue what good TV is, go watch one of your Vampire shows, fags!
sure yes!!
i’m in love with entourage, me and my family can’t wait for the movie to come out
I’m in love with entourage. Me and my family cannot wait until this comes out. wish there was another season though
YES, ENTOURAGE MOVIE!!!!! AND A COUPLE MORE AFTER THE FIRST ONE!!!!
One of the greatest show ever. can’t wait to watch the movie, and I want to see more seasons…
Yesssss!! Loved the whole Entourage :)
the movie is going to be sick lets get it going
of course we want the movie and we want to be sure that it is coming out we want a trailer!!!!!!
of course we want the movie and we want to be sure that it is coming out so we want a trailer to be sure!!!
we want entourage movie
Definitely yes!!!
Yes!! I would definately watch this movie!! I loved the series and looking forward to watch the movie
Guys entourage is the best series there is its got it all partying broads money drugs everything you can think of and it gets more interesting ad you watch them so I would love for them to come out with a movie that would be a crazy hit for us fans I love entourage Nd evrybody in it
everyone is entitled to their own opinion. Personally, i would love to see a movie as the show was spectacular, whomever disagrees is either gay or stupid! :)
When the movie comes out, please cast me in it.
I hope Vince isn’t still married to that girl. Would ruin the whole movie
we want a movie!
A sequal wouldnt be bad either
Hell yes I would like to see an entourage movie. Better yet how about eight more seasons
Gracias a Dios!