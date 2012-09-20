Mark Wahlberg says ‘Entourage’ movie may shoot in the spring

The “Entourage” movie appears to be moving forward.

Series producer Mark Wahlberg has revealed that creator Doug Ellin’s script for the long-awaited feature is finally complete, and that they’re hoping to begin production on the film early next year.

“It is [finished],” Wahlberg told Hollyscoop of the screenplay. “I think we will be getting a copy tomorrow and hopefully we will be shooting in the spring.”

So what can fans expect? Though plot specifics are more or less under wraps, Wahlberg stated they’re hoping to create a vibe more in line with the show’s early seasons.

“[The movie is] going to get back to the basics, kind of like the beginning of the series,” Wahlberg continued. “We had very strong female characters, but we want the guys to get back to just being guys. …I think they were all weighed down by these strong women towards the end of the series, so we are going to get them going crazy everyone wants to see them get nuts again.”



“Entourage” ran for eight seasons on HBO.

Would you like to see an “Entourage” movie? Give us your thoughts below.