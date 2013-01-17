Watch: Mark Wahlberg says he’ll appear with ‘Ted’ on the Oscars and confirms sequel

The Oscars just got a little bit racier.

During an appearance on Anderson Cooper’s daytime talk show that’s set to air Friday, “Ted” star Mark Wahlberg not only confirmed that a sequel in the works but announced that he’ll be appearing on the Seth MacFarlane-hosted Academy Awards telecast with the foul-mouthed teddy in tow.

“There is a ‘Ted 2,’ we’ve already locked a deal, they’re off writing now,” said Wahlberg. “I’ve never done a sequel before, but I have just so much confidence in Seth, he’s just such a talented, funny guy. And actually me and Ted, because Seth is hosting the Oscars, Ted and I will be appearing at the Oscars.”

So how will the hooker-lovin’ bear be prepping for the big show?

“He can’t do it without it [smoking a bong],” reckoned the actor after being prodded by Cooper. “It’s mandatory.”

You can watch a clip from Wahlberg’s appearance below.

The 85th Annual Academy Awards airs on February 24.