Watch: Mark Wahlberg says he’ll appear with ‘Ted’ on the Oscars and confirms sequel

The Oscars just got a little bit racier.
During an appearance on Anderson Cooper’s daytime talk show that’s set to air Friday, “Ted” star Mark Wahlberg not only confirmed that a sequel in the works but announced that he’ll be appearing on the Seth MacFarlane-hosted Academy Awards telecast with the foul-mouthed teddy in tow.
“There is a ‘Ted 2,’ we’ve already locked a deal, they’re off writing now,” said Wahlberg. “I’ve never done a sequel before, but I have just so much confidence in Seth, he’s just such a talented, funny guy. And actually me and Ted, because Seth is hosting the Oscars, Ted and I will be appearing at the Oscars.”
So how will the hooker-lovin’ bear be prepping for the big show?
“He can’t do it without it [smoking a bong],” reckoned the actor after being prodded by Cooper. “It’s mandatory.”
You can watch a clip from Wahlberg’s appearance below.
The 85th Annual Academy Awards airs on February 24.
What I learned from this clip: Jeffrey Wright is in “Broken City”! Yet another reason to watch it when it comes out.
Gee, what stupid 80’s genre flick is going to get revered in this one, Krull? Beastmaster?