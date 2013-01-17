Watch: Mark Wahlberg says he’ll appear with ‘Ted’ on the Oscars and confirms sequel

#Mark Wahlberg #Ted 2 #Anderson Cooper
01.17.13 6 years ago 2 Comments

The Oscars just got a little bit racier.

During an appearance on Anderson Cooper’s daytime talk show that’s set to air Friday, “Ted” star Mark Wahlberg not only confirmed that a sequel in the works but announced that he’ll be appearing on the Seth MacFarlane-hosted Academy Awards telecast with the foul-mouthed teddy in tow.

“There is a ‘Ted 2,’ we’ve already locked a deal, they’re off writing now,” said Wahlberg.  “I’ve never done a sequel before, but I have just so much confidence in Seth, he’s just such a talented, funny guy. And actually me and Ted, because Seth is hosting the Oscars, Ted and I will be appearing at the Oscars.”

So how will the hooker-lovin’ bear be prepping for the big show?

“He can’t do it without it [smoking a bong],” reckoned the actor after being prodded by Cooper. “It’s mandatory.”

You can watch a clip from Wahlberg’s appearance below.

The 85th Annual Academy Awards airs on February 24.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Mark Wahlberg#Ted 2#Anderson Cooper
TAGSAcademy Awards 2013ANDERSON COOPERANDERSON LIVEMARK WAHLBERGOSCARSOSCARS 2013ted 2Ted sequel

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP