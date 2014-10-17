“Marley & Me” sequel is coming to NBC

The Peacock is developing a sequel to the 2008 film starring Jennifer Aniston and Owen Wilson, with the sitcom picking up where the movie left off.

Viacom fires back at VH1 “Dating Naked” contestant who sued for $10M

Jessie Nizewitz filed suit because producers failed to “blur out her vagina and anus.” But Viacom says Nizewitz signed three separate releases allowing VH1 to show her naked. Viacom also released a quote from her saying the “nude thing isn”t a big deal to me, I”m very comfortable being naked and with my body in general.”

“Scandal” bringing back Paul Adelstein

The “Private Practice” alum will reprise his role as Sally Langston”s questionable campaign consultant.

DirecTV renews “Kingdom” for 20 more episodes

The MMA drama has received an order of 20 more episodes to go with its 10-episode 1st season.