Maroon 5 at work on new, ‘darker’ material

Maroon 5 is already at work on its follow-up to 2012″s “Overexposed,” though fans can expect a bit of a wait for a new disc.

“It’s still sort of in the early stages,” Maroon 5 guitarist James Valentine told Billboard. “We definitely have a couple of amazing songs that will be on the record. I think we just really like making music now, and I think we’re more prolific than ever. But at the same time it’s going to be awhile before the record comes out, so maybe some of the stuff we’re doing now will fall by the wayside by the time we actually put it out. But we’ve got some great stuff started, and we’re all very excited.”

Valentine says the first batch of new material was “darker…and more organic-sounding,” while some of the more recent tunes have been less so. “Love Somebody,” Maroon 5’s current single from “Overexposed,” is at No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 and trending upwards.

Before the band can head to the studio, it will head to the road as headliners for the Honda Civic Tour, which starts Aug. 1 in St. Louis, Mo., with co-headliner Kelly Clarkson.

Maroon 5 lead singer, Adam Levine, will also return as a coach on the 5th season of “The Voice” this fall.