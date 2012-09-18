Maroon 5 to perform on ‘The Grammy Nominations Concert Live’

09.18.12 6 years ago

Maroon 5 are the first act set to perform on “The Grammy Nominations Concert Live!! – Countdown To Music’s Biggest Night.”

Rapper-actor LL Cool J will return to host the one-hour televised special, which will air live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday, December 5.

The show will reveal the nominees in several categories and include performances by past Grammy winners and nominees, including Maroon 5. Additional performers and presenters will be announced soon.

Following the one-hour live telecast, guests will be treated to a one-hour exclusive concert by one of the evening’s performers.

Tickets to the general public will go on sale Fri., Sept. 21 via Ticketmaster.

The show will air live on CBS December 5 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

The actual Grammy Awards show will take place February 10, 2013. 

TAGSadam levinegrammys 2013LL COOL Jmaroon 5the grammy nominations concert live

