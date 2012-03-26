Maroon 5 will be ‘Overexposed’ with new album this June

Maroon 5 have announced they’ll be releasing a new album this June.

“[It’s] one of our most diverse and poppiest albums yet,” said frontman Adam Levine to Rolling Stone, which broke the news. Titled “Overexposed”, the new LP – the band’s fourth – will consist of ten tracks and is slated to hit stores on June 26.

Not surprisingly, the group is taking a cue from their #1 hit “Moves Like Jagger” on the new effort.

“‘Moves Like Jagger’ [from 2010’s ‘Hands All Over’] was the first time we ever worked with an outside writer, so we decided to try it some more on this record,” said guitarist James Valentine in a statement. “At this point in our career I think it was a good thing to completely mix up our process and it yielded good results, as well as a more collaborative spirit within the band. We wanted to make something that sounded contemporary with the elements of a lot of early eras of pop music. This is our most ‘pop’ record ever and we weren”t shy about really going for it.”

The band isn’t kidding about the “pop” angle: “Overexposed” was executive-produced by Max Martin, the Swedish producer and songwriter who has crafted major hits for artists including Britney Spears, Katy Perry, Pink and Kelly Clarkson. OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder and Benny Blanco (Britney Spears, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Ke$ha) also served writing and production duties on several songs.

In addition to the aforementioned producer collaborations, of-the-moment rapper Wiz Khalifa will make a guest appearance on the album track “Payphone”.

Excited for the new album, Maroon 5 fans? Sound off in the comments!

