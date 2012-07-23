Martin Campbell takes the helm of ‘Blake’s 7’ reboot

When I was young, British television was not always easy to see in America, and as a result, there are many things I know by reputation and not because I’ve actually seen them. I’ve attempted to fill in the gaps in my knowledge over the years whenever possible, but one show that I’ve never managed to catch up with is “Blake’s 7,” the Terry Nation space-opera that ran from 1978 to 1981 on BBC 1.
I’ve heard the show cited as a precursor to all sorts of things, most notably Joss Whedon’s “Firefly,” but I’m not sure how accurate that is. My one friend who is a big fan of the show always called it “Bastards In Space,” which made me laugh every time.
The series told the story of Roj Blake, a political prisoner who escapes from a prison planet with a crew of criminals and and aliens, and using a special spaceship called The Vindicator, they begin to wage a guerilla war against the Terran Foundation.
The show was praised for the writing and the way they handled adult subject matter, and it was also frequently mocked for its incredibly low budget. I’ve always heard it described as a show in which morals were up for grabs, which I find interesting considering how often science-fiction shows are designed with morally simplistic heroes at the center of them.
The news today is that Martin Campbell, who’s managed to reboot the James Bond franchise twice for producers, is onboard to direct the pilot of a new version of the series. Right now, there is no network attached. Instead, Joe Pokaski will be scripting the pilot for Georgeville Television. This is not the first shot anyone’s taken at bringing “Blake’s 7” back to life, but it appears they’re putting together a strong talent package that could mean we actually see this one make it to the small screen in the near future.
Not sure if it was changed in the US, but in the UK, the ship was called “The Liberator”
I vaguely remember it, I remember it always looked VERY cheaply made, but was always well written.
The last episode was very memorable, where they did something that I very much doubt the Movie will copy.
It has a fairly large fan base in the UK, they recently did some Radio plays and I was lucky to meet them, they were lovely.
Pity you haven’t seen Blake’s 7 as it’s excellent, despite the sometimes awful effects. The stories are gripping.
P.S. The ship was called the Liberator.
Why not just fire up Firefly again?
This could actually be excellent. The fear is that it would be watered down for a modern-day audience – just take a look at the revamp of ‘V’ – completely bland. Still, this is one reboot I can get behind. The source material is excellent, especially the episodes by Doctor Who supremo Robert Holmes.
Bastards in Space is pretty spot on. Was a great show that I’ve not seen since I was kid. I’ve got the theme tune stuck in my head now.
It’s like Star Trek vs. terrorists, with the terrorists as the ‘good’ guys (the ‘Space Basterds’). It’s a story of a long, bitter struggle and completely lacked Whedon-style cuteness. If Martin Campbell is willing to stick to the basic premise, and I’m sure he’s under all kinds of pressure to water it down, it could be as compelling as anything on TV.