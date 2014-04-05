Martin Freeman and Billy Bob Thornton in the first seven minutes of ‘Fargo’

04.05.14

(CBR) If, despite the stellar cast, you”re still skeptical of “Fargo,” the upcoming television adaptation of Joel and Ethan Coen”s acclaimed 1996 film, then FX may have something that will ease your mind: the first seven minutes of the series.

The show is perhaps not so much based on the film so much as it is inspired by it, as FX pitches this “Fargo” as “an all-new ‘true crime” story and follows a new case and new characters, all entrenched in the trademark humor, murder and ‘Minnesota nice” that made the film an enduring classic.” In it, Billy Bob Thornton plays Lorne Malvo, a manipulative man who meets small-town insurance salesman Lester Nygaard (Martin Freeman) and forever changes his life.

The series also stars Colin Hanks, Allison Tolman, Molly Solverson, Bob Odenkirk, Kate Walsh, Glenn Howerton, Joey King, Peter Breitmayer, Tom Musgrave, Josh Close, Russell Harvard, Adam Goldberg, Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele.

“Fargo” premieres Tuesday, April 15 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX.

