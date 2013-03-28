Martin Scorsese, Miramax plot ‘Gangs of New York’ TV series

Miramax and Martin Scorsese announced on Thursday (March 28) that they’re developing a TV series based around the director’s 2002 Oscar-nominated feature “Gangs of New York.”

Like Scorsese’s film, the series will be developed at least in part from Herbert Asbury’s 1928 book of the same title, which focused on the power dynamics in Lower Manhattan’s Five Points district in the mid-19th Century.

“This time and era of America”s history and heritage is rich with characters and stories that we could not fully explore in a two hour film. A television series allows us the time and creative freedom to bring this colorful world, and all the implications it had and still does on our society, to life. I am excited to partner with Miramax in telling these stories,” Scorsese burbs.

The press release says that the TV story will actually expand beyond New York into cities including Chicago and New Orleans, depicting the birth of organized crime in America.

“No one better exemplifies what the new Miramax is and will be better than Martin Scorsese. His dedication to quality and the art of storytelling continues to excite everyone that works with him and watches his films and television programs. We could not think of a better partner for this project than the creator of the wonderful film on which it is based,” stated Richard Nanula, chairman of Miramax and a principal at Colony Capital.

Original producer Graham King will also be involved in the TV development.

“Gangs of New York” starred Leonardo DiCaprio, Cameron Diaz and Daniel Day-Lewis and was nominated for a slew of Oscars including Best Picture and Best Actor for Day-Lewis. A troubled production with multiple shooting and release delays, “Gangs of New York” made over $190 million worldwide, though a somewhat disappointing $78 million domestic.

Few details regarding the TV project, including potential writers, directors and a network home, have yet to be announced.