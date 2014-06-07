Marvel agents who should join Coulson on ‘Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.’

(CBR) “Marvel”s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”s” first season went out with a bang, metaphorically. The loudest explosion of the season involved the show”s own premise, as it got blown up real good thanks to the twist ending of “Captain America: The Winter Soldier.” But the super spy agency”s infiltration and eventual dismantling gave the show the shot in the arm it needed as it raced to the finish line. The series ended its run last month stronger than ever and ready to adventure into unknown territory in season two.

Even though a handful of guest stars and comic book characters managed to pop up in the first twenty-two episodes, the show kept a tight focus on its core group of human characters. While a lot of eyes are looking to the sky, hoping to see a few super heroes flying overhead in season two, there are still plenty of S.H.I.E.L.D. agents from the comics that have yet to find their way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Here are five agents we hope to see on the show when it returns this fall.

Contessa Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine

As a bona fide Jim Steranko creation, The Contessa has both a distinct look and real deep ties to the origins of Marvel”s S.H.I.E.L.D. From nearly day one, the ex-jet-setter has played numerous roles in the agency, from leading S.H.I.E.L.D.”s Femme Force to fighting by Nick Fury”s side on a number of important missions. Fontaine”s also well-known for being Fury”s main love interest – as well as a Russian mole within S.H.I.E.L.D. Both of these facts make her a fascinating character, and could provide adequate amounts of intrigue for “S.H.I.E.L.D.”s” second season.

Clay Quartermain

With Agent Ward being held in a prison cell following his betrayal, the show should turn to his spiritual predecessor in the source material – Clay Quartermain. As another good looking, capable, and competent agent, Clay easily bests Ward in the charisma department; the charmer never goes into battle without a grin on his face. In addition to serving with S.H.I.E.L.D. proper, Quartermain”s spent a bit of time in a number of interesting niche divisions like the Hulkbusters and the Paranormal Containment Unit. Should S.H.I.E.L.D. take a spooky turn, we hope Quartermain offers up his services with a smile.

Jimmy Woo

This secret agent is one of the few characters introduced during Marvel”s 1950s stint as Atlas Comics to survive to modern times. Jimmy Woo was re-introduced as an agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. in 1967 and went on to join the agency”s – yes, this is true – Godzilla Squad. While there”s absolutely no chance that Godzilla will ever show up in “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” that shouldn”t preclude Jimmy from playing a part in the agency”s fresh start. Woo could appear as a former S.H.I.E.L.D. agent now working alongside a new group, one that he put together himself. This would mirror the character”s arc in the comics, as he left S.H.I.E.L.D. behind to travel around the globe with the Agents of Atlas – a group that includes a talking gorilla. Seriously, “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” needs Gorilla-Man.

G.W. Bridge

This one might be tricky. Introduced in X-Force #1 in 1991, G.W. Bridge feels in retrospect like Marvel”s way of integrating S.H.I.E.L.D. into the early ’90s era of mutant madness. How do you work a super spy organization into the X-Men”s exploits? Make the agency”s director a former mercenary with ties to Cable, Domino and other cool mutants. Because of all this, it”s possible Bridge”s rights are tied up over at Fox – but then again, he is predominantly a S.H.I.E.L.D. character, and that argument has allowed for a few mutants to pop up in “Avengers: Age of Ultron.” Wherever his rights may lie, the current wave of ’90s nostalgia really has us hoping this Rob Liefeld co-creation ends up on the show, in all of his gun-toting bad ass glory.

Daisy Johnson

A relative newcomer to S.H.I.E.L.D., the agent code-named Quake has made quite an impact in her few years in the Marvel Universe. She initially appeared as one of Nick Fury”s secret operatives – so secret that S.H.I.E.L.D. itself didn”t have a record of her membership or crazy high security clearance. She used her vibration powers to shake the earth on Fury”s behalf as part of his Secret Warriors, and eventually took over as director following the expulsion of HYDRA from S.H.I.E.L.D.”s ranks. With Samuel L. Jackson a hard get, introducing one of his secret operatives – like Daisy – into the main cast would be a great way to keep his presence felt.