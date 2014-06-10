Marvel and Netflix brings in Vincent D’Onofrio as ‘Daredevil’s’ new Kingpin

Marvel Studios and Netflix announced a new member of the upcoming cast of “Daredevil” and he'll make a fine Kingpin.

Vincent D'Onofrio, best known for his time on “Law & Order: Criminal Intent,” will play Wilton Fisk, a character Marvel describes as “a powerful businessman whose interests in the future of Hell”s Kitchen.” Fisk is better known to most fans of the “Daredevil” and “Amazing Spider-Man” comic books as the Kingpin. The studio purposely did not refer to the character by his nickname which is an interesting choice for the series.

The studio's Jeph Loeb noted, “We”re incredibly proud to have an actor with the gravitas and versatility of Vincent joining 'Marvel”s Daredevil' in such an integral role. Wilson Fisk is an iconic villain whose cunning and power make him the dangerous equal of our hero.”

D'Onofrio will square off against Charlie Cox who was recently announce as the new Matt Murdock (aka Daredevil).

“Marvel”s Daredevil” is officially described as “the journey of Matt Murdock, who was blinded as a young boy but imbued with extraordinary senses, now fighting against injustice by day as a lawyer, and by night as the super hero Daredevil in modern day Hell's Kitchen, New York City.” HitFix wonders what crimes he'll have to solve in modern day “Hell's Kitchen,” but we'll save that for our friends at RIOT.

Marvel”s first original series on Netflix is Executive Produced by series showrunner Steven S. DeKnight (“Spartacus,” “Buffy: The Vampire Slayer,” “Angel”), Drew Goddard (“Lost,” “Buffy The Vampire Slayer”) and Marvel TV”s Loeb (“Marvel”s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” “Smallville,” “Heroes”). Goddard has also written the first two episodes of the series.

The 13 episode series should premiere on Netflix sometime in 2015.