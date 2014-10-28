Marvel confirms ‘Inhumans’ feature for 2018

After scoring with “Guardians of the Galaxy,” Marvel is again looking to the stars for the upcoming “The Inhumans.”

At a press event in Hollywood, the studio revealed they'll be bringing the comic book heroes to the big screen in 2018.

Like “Guardians,” the film will depend on a group of new heroes who aren't exactly household names they way Superman, Spider-Man, Batman or Iron Man are.

he Inhumans are an ancient race of super humans led by king Black Bolt and his Royal Family, including Medusa, Karnak, Gorgon, Triton, Crystal, Maximus the Mad, and Lockjaw.

In the comics, the group has fought alongside to the Fantastic Four, the X-Men, and the Avengers.

Here's the official logo for the film:

Details on the film — including cast and director — will be revealed at a later date.

“The Inhumans” will be released November 2, 2018.