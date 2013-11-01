Marvel sets ‘Thor 2’ crossover for ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ in mid-November

Well, of course they are.
Entertainment Weekly broke the news that Jonathan Frakes will be directing an upcoming episode of “Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.” that will directly connect to the events at the end of “Thor: The Dark World.”
That’s all you need to know if you don’t want to be spoiled at all for the upcoming movie or for the TV series, or both. You can stop reading and just know that Marvel and Disney and ABC have made one of the most profoundly obvious decisions in the history of corporate synergy. They are going to use their TV show that exists because of their big hit movies to lay some expository pipe between one of those big hit movies and the rest of those big hit movies, and the show will promote the movie while the tie-in promotes the show and the new movie promotes not one but two or even three new movies and where does the commercial stop and where does the movie begin at this point can you even tell me?
Frakes is a busy director for television, and he’s done features as well of course. He’s worked with Joss Whedon behind the camera before, and he’s got Peter MacNicol aboard as a professor whose fate is somehow connected to the events we see in “Thor: The Dark World.”
Here’s where things get a little spoilery. Without saying what happens, there are two different after-the-movie moments. One is early in the closing credits. One is at the very, very end.
The one in the middle is, I’m fairly sure, a direct connection to both “Guardians Of The Galaxy” and, if I’m guessing correctly, “The Avengers 3.” I think that long game is already in motion. I think the last shot of the first “Avengers” was all about the third film, not the second. I think the second is all about testing and fracturing the original team in a very deep way. They’re not doing “Civil War,” but they need to break the original group in that deep a manner. They have to earn their way back together to face the threat that will be in the third “Avengers” film.
“The Well,” which is the episode that will air November 19th on the show, Coulson and his team go after something that was left behind by the film. There are many things that could be. If it’s the thing we see at the very, very end of the film, I’m curious to see how they handle it. If it’s technology from the Dark Elves that were in the film, there’s a weapon of theirs that would be a very, very dangerous thing in the wrong human hands. Or in any human hands, frankly.
We’ll see. I write about “Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.” each week when it airs, and right now, I’m still figuring out how to write about TV shows each week. It’s a very different skill, something our incredible TV team does all the time. I’d like to start unpacking whether this show is built to last or not, and digging in deeper with each episode, and especially if Marvel’s going to introduce pieces for us to start to put together like this.
“Thor: The Dark World” opens in theaters everywhere in the US on November 8th.
“Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.” airs Tuesday nights on ABC at 8:00 PM EST/PST.
It might be smarter to disassociate the two as Shield is diluting the Marvel brand with its lameness.
It’s not quite must see television yet. It still has the potential to develop into something good, but if it’s going to be a promo tie in for new films that are being released, it’s going to be walking a very fine balancing act.
It would be interesting if they’d go after one thing we saw at the very end (that I won’t spoil), but I’m sure that won’t happen. They will go after the least interesting option, like the show itself.
Oh no, just home from seeing Thor, caught the early extra scene, but was in a hurry and didn’t stay to the very end,which I usually do. Now I NEED to know what the second scene was. BTW Thor was GREAT!
Y’see, this is why when people run around saying “Ah! the sky is falling for Agents of SHIELD ratings!” that it’s really only one factor in keeping it on the air (and it’s still ABC’s most popular show on that night, and it’s easily coming in second each week). To Marvel/Disney, simply keeping the brand alive in different mediums is what they want so ABC can’t exactly say “Ack! Bad ratings!” and shelve it. If it does go into a ratings free-fall, they’d probably move it to a dump night where they’d still keep it on. Due to Marvel / Disney doing back and forth like this, and keeping that sweet, secondary market revenue potential that SHIELD is probably gonna bring in.
What I will be interested in seeing is a possible Captain America 2 crossover. From the looks of the trailers, there are severe problems within S.H.I.E.L.D. During that movie. It just so happens that it comes out during what I think is spring sweeps. I wouldn’t be surprised if this season ends dealing with the problems that come from Cap 2. I should say that I have not read The Winter Soldier and other than knowing who the baddie is, I have no idea what the story is. I may be completely wrong, but that’s my prediction. If it works out that way, I think that would be great!