Marvel shows off first look at ‘Moon Knight’ color art

(CBR) If there are Marvel fans who aren”t following Editor-in-Chief Axel Alonso on Twitter, they”re missing out on a lot of previews of upcoming comics in various states of production. For instance, on Wednesday he unveiled a first look at a colored page from the first issue of “Moon Knight”, by Warren Ellis, Declan Shalvey and Jordie Bellaire.

Launching in March, the series returns Marc Spector to the streets of New York City, and places the focus on the character”s horror roots.

“The book is filled with oddities,” Shalvey told HeroFix last month. “It starts with a man in a white suit and mask with big moon on his forehead, remember. I will say this:  Moon Knight investigates the strange and dark corners of the Marvel Universe, and boy, there are weird things there.”

