Marvel Studios hands ‘Thor 3’ to one of their execs-turned-screenwriter

When I was on the set of the original “Thor,” the person who spent the day showing the press around was Craig Kyle. At the time, he was one of the junior guys with the company, but it was obvious that, like most of the guys at Marvel, he had one character who was more near and dear to his heart than any of the others, and for him, that character was Thor.
As a result, I’m pleased to see that Craig Kyle’s been hired to co-write the third “Thor” film with Christopher Yost.
He was the senior vice-president of Production and Development for Marvel when this decision was made, and he’ll obviously leave that job to become the writer of the film. Yost, his co-writer, was one of the guys who shared screenplay credit on “Thor: The Dark World,” along with Christopher Markus & Stephen McFeely and Don Payne and Robert Rodat. There are some big story threads that have been left dangling at the end of “Thor: The Dark World,” including Loki’s final trick, and I would assume the third “Thor” will deal with those elements as well as whatever story threads are set up in “Avengers: Age Of Ultron.”
What’s interesting about the Phase Three films that Marvel is planning to make is that they are all going to have to be fairly focused on moving major story elements forward, considering what happens to the team at the end of “Avengers: Age Of Ultron.” If the first film was all about building the team for the first time and proving that they could work together, it was also about Thanos testing Earth’s defenses so he could figure out what he was up against. “Age Of Ultron” is more focused on each of The Avengers having to deal with the results of actions we’ve seen from them in earlier films, with some serious fall out on every front. By the end of the film, the team that we saw in the first film will be shattered. There will still be a group of people called The Avengers, but it’s not going to be Thor, Hulk, Iron Man, and Captain America anymore. The third film will have to bring everyone back together to stand against Thanos as he finally makes his move on Earth, and considering how many of the Infinity Stones he’ll have by that point, I’m not sure how anyone’s going to plan to stop him.
More importantly, if my sources are correct, the end of “Age Of Ultron” sets up a difficult situation for Thor as Midgard and Asgard find themselves looking at a possible war. Could we be looking at the beginning of Ragnarok, brought on by Loki in the guise of Odin? Could the third film find Thor having to fight against the realm that he’s spent so much time defending?
I have innate trust in Kyle and Yost. If nothing else, “Thor” is in caring hands now, and I suspect we’ll get something special out of this last film in the trilogy. It may be the last time we get a stand-alone Thor film for a while, too, as Marvel shifts their priorities to some of the newer series like “Guardians Of The Galaxy,” “Ant-Man,” and “Doctor Strange.” If so, I hope they go out with a bang.
“Avengers: Age Of Ultron” arrives in theaters May 1, 2015.
Yost and Kyle have teamed up for some really acclaimed comics runs too, so its not like he’s just an exec trying his hand at writing with an established partner.
This announcement should make a lot of fans very happy though
How common a name is Yost? -What I’m really asking is: Is there any relation to Graham, most recently of Justified (aka best show on TV right now) fame?
There’s also David Yost, Billy from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.
Dude, I’m pretty sure you just spoiled the end of “Avengers 2.”
I don’t think he spoiled anything. He didn’t say why the Avengers and SHIELD will be shattered. It just makes sense that the Avengers will be disassembled from what people involved have been saying. Also it’s part two in a trilogy, which is NEVER the dark chapter.
‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ is also bringing Lorelei onto the show. As Lorelei is the younger sister of the Enchantress, that might foretell that we finally see her in the third Thor film.
I’m a big fan of Yost from his story editor work on Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and the 2003 Ninja Turtles series.
Earth’s Mightiest Heroes was pretty damn great. A Marvel cartoon that actually approached the greatness of the Timms, Dini era of DC cartoons.
That’s very impressive that you’ve seen the script, but why would you go and spoil us like that without any kind of warning?!? Why?!?
Well, this is annoying. Stopped reading as soon as you started ruining the Avengers: Age of Ultron, don’t know if there were even more Phase 3 spoilers in there. If you’re gonna go off on a tangent that has nothing to do with the title of your article, clearly note it as such. Cheers for the spoilers Drew.
Whew. Looks like I dodged a near-spoiler.
You know, up until this week, with the announcement of Cap 3 and Thor 3, I wasn’t even sure if those superheroes were gonna be back in their own movies, or if we were just gonna move onto Ant Man, Dr. Strange, and Guardians of the Galaxy. (Mainly because it seems like Stark/Downey, Jr. won’t be back for another IM, but will be back for Avengers 3?)
Anyway, I’m happy that Cap and Thor are gonna be back for at least one more solo film each. Make mine Marvel, and all that.
Sounds like AGE OF ULTRON’s ending is going to be something of a downer. I’m sure Marvel (rightly so) has given Whedon carte blanche to tell the story he wants to tell, but do you think there are some in the company who might be concerned about repeat/re-play value? The first film was such an overt blast of optimistic fun, and families/kids going multiple times is really what propelled its box office.
If ULTRON skews darker (a la EMPIRE STRIKES BACK, say), and sends people out of the theater on a more somber, or less triumphant note, might that younger repeat audience be less likely to come see it again? EMPIRE, even though it’s the better film, did significantly “underperform” the first STAR WARS, after all. Just curious. It’ll be interesting to see how ULTRON fares, in any case.
It’s basic drama when it comes to building a trilogy. In the first film you bring the team together. In the second film you put them into the worst situation they have ever been in and that they can never, ever possibly get out of. Then, in the third film, you get them out of it. Plus, The Avengers has always had a rotating lineup. This is how you get characters like Black Panther, Ant-Man and Ms. Marvel on the team. It all makes sense to me.
Adios, Hitfix. That’s the last time you spoil a plot point from an upcoming film for me without warning.
“Hey guys, they locked up writers for the next Thor flick ANDHERESHOWAVENGERS2ENDS, kthanxsbye!”
Uh, what?
Also, and I don’t usually like to give you crap for this stuff because I think a lot of people have a tendency to be overly sensitive to these things, but you are telling details about the end of Age of Ultron that are NOT common knowledge. You just kind of seem to assume everyone’s read the script. Please, don’t do that again.
Could someone from this site please explain why a story about writers being hired spoils the ending for another film yet to be released? Drew, you’ve given vague hints in the past about Avengers 2, but this goes way past hints and into full spoiler territory. Perhaps an explanation as to why the need to go into such detail for something that you know will just upset readers is in order.
Nice, I see you still haven’t added a spoiler warning to this article, or acknowledged you effed up. Stay classy Drew. Guess I’ll have to start avoiding your articles, which sucks because usually I really like what you have to say.
Please tell me that was just speculation on the ending of Avenger 2 and not actual spoilers.
THOR is a great character and franchise of Marvel THOR 1 and 2 are super great movies and THOR 3 will be even bigger , but they must keep Thor character alive in all movies
Anyone who “trusts” Yost with Thor has no idea how he has depicted the God of Thunder in the past. The one scriptwriter that could actually get Thor fans staying away from Thor 3
I’m pretty sure that Yost and Kyle have worked together on cartoons such as X-Men: Evolution, Wolverine and the X-Men and Fantastic Four: World’s greatest heroes as well as some comics. It’s not like this is an out of nowhere pairing.