‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ take to the shadows in season two promo

(CBR) The first glimpse of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” has been revealed via a 30-second commercial uploaded via a fan on YouTube, emphasizing the titular team's more-cover-than-ever status following the fall of S.H.I.E.L.D. in the final third of the show's first season, and “Captain America: The Winter Soldier.”

“That's how we have to live now,” Agent Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) — charged with Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) with rebuilding S.H.I.E.L.D. at the end of season one — says in the clip's narration. “In the shadows. To protect the innocent. To save lives. Even when they don't know it.”

Notable new footage in the video include an incarcerated Grant Ward (Brett Dalton), who was revealed last season to be a double-agent planted on the squad by Hydra. His sharing a scene with Skye (Chloe Bennet) makes it clear that, as expected, their popular dynamic will continue on in some form — albeit an obviously altered one.

“Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” season two is slated to debut on ABC at 9 p.m. Tuesday, September 23.