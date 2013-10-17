Watch: ‘Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s’ Clark Gregg talks resurrection with Larry King

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” star Clark Gregg was on Larry King Now and gave a few more details on Agent Coulson’s mysterious resurrection.

“Tahiti’s a magical place,” said Gregg. “I keep saying that. It’s where I went to recover after I got impaled and as I say in the pilot, it was a spectacular experience. I had a beautiful physical therapist and I read Travis McGee novels all day. But any time someone mentions it lately, I seem to go into post-traumatic stress. I think there’s a little more Tahiti than meets the eye. I’m hoping if nothing else that this whole Tahiti thing on the show gets me a trip there.”

“I don’t want to beg off that question, but I know more than the audience, but less than the writers,” said Gregg. “I have a little bit, I have some hints. I know from what Joss told me roughly where we’re headed, but a lot of it I don’t know yet, and I’m fine finding it out as the audience does.”

“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” also aired a promo for its fifth episode, “Girl in the Flower Dress.” Check out a guy with fire powers in the video below.

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D airs Tuesdays on ABC