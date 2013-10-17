Watch: ‘Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s’ Clark Gregg talks resurrection with Larry King

#Avengers #Marvel
and 10.17.13 5 years ago

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” star Clark Gregg was on Larry King Now and gave a few more details on Agent Coulson’s mysterious resurrection.

“Tahiti’s a magical place,” said Gregg. “I keep saying that. It’s where I went to recover after I got impaled and as I say in the pilot, it was a spectacular experience. I had a beautiful physical therapist and I read Travis McGee novels all day. But any time someone mentions it lately, I seem to go into post-traumatic stress. I think there’s a little more Tahiti than meets the eye. I’m hoping if nothing else that this whole Tahiti thing on the show gets me a trip there.”

“I don’t want to beg off that question, but I know more than the audience, but less than the writers,” said Gregg. “I have a little bit, I have some hints. I know from what Joss told me roughly where we’re headed, but a lot of it I don’t know yet, and I’m fine finding it out as the audience does.”

“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” also aired a promo for its fifth episode, “Girl in the Flower Dress.” Check out a guy with fire powers in the video below.

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D airs Tuesdays on ABC

Around The Web

TOPICS#Avengers#Marvel
TAGSABCAGENT COULSONAVENGERSCLARK GREGGlarry kingMarvelMarvel EntertainmentMARVEL'S AGENTS OF SHIELD

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP