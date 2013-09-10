Marvel’s ‘Ant-Man’ moves to summer 2015 and will face Superman and Batman

Batman won’t be the only superhero squaring off against Superman in 2015. The Man of Steel now needs to worry about Ant-Man as well.

Originally set to hit theaters on November 6, 2015, Marvel’s “Ant-Man” has been moved ahead a few months and will now open on July 31, 2015, according to EW.com.

The move places the film in the wake of the all-but-guaranteed box office hit tentatively known as “Batman vs. Superman.” The Zack Snyder-directed “Man of Steel” sequel hits theaters July 17.

However, “Ant-Man’s” rescheduling also means it will steer clear of other expected box office juggernauts such as Bond 24 (November 6) and “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part II” (November 20).

Meanwhile, Marvel’s other 2015 release — “Avengers: Age of Ultron” — is set for May 1, and will likely still be playing will into July.

Adding to one of the most crowded movie years on record, “Star Wars: Episode VII” has been rumored to be aiming for a fall 2015 release.

“Ant-Man” is being directed and co-written by Edgar Wright (“The World”s End”), and is rumored to be starring Wright’s frequent collaborator Simon Pegg, although nothing has been confirmed.





