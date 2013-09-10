Marvel’s ‘Ant-Man’ moves to summer 2015 and will face Superman and Batman

Batman won’t be the only superhero squaring off against Superman in 2015. The Man of Steel now needs to worry about Ant-Man as well.
Originally set to hit theaters on November 6, 2015, Marvel’s “Ant-Man” has been moved ahead a few months and will now open on July 31, 2015, according to EW.com.
The move places the film in the wake of the all-but-guaranteed box office hit tentatively known as “Batman vs. Superman.” The Zack Snyder-directed “Man of Steel” sequel hits theaters July 17.
However, “Ant-Man’s” rescheduling also means it will steer clear of other expected box office juggernauts such as Bond 24 (November 6) and “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part II” (November 20).
Meanwhile, Marvel’s other 2015 release — “Avengers: Age of Ultron” — is set for May 1, and will likely still be playing will into July.
Adding to one of the most crowded movie years on record, “Star Wars: Episode VII” has been rumored to be aiming for a fall 2015 release.
“Ant-Man” is being directed and co-written by Edgar Wright (“The World”s End”), and is rumored to be starring Wright’s frequent collaborator Simon Pegg, although nothing has been confirmed.
So in other words, it’s still coming out in the same year it was already planned for and you guys are super behind?
Pretty sad. It is so obvious that Batman/Superman is going to tank that Marvel is putting a third tier super hero against DC’s two greatest heroes. What will take the cake is if Ant man does better than Batman/Superman…and i am not so sure that won’t happen.
You don’t pay attention to popular trends much do you?
With all the fan rage against the World’s Finest movie, it might not do well in the Summer of 2015. Now having to compete head to head against Ant-man does not help it at all.
You all are on glue if you think this film will beat ‘Batman / Superman’. There’s just no way that more people will show up for a third tier Marvel character over a team-up movie with two of the biggest superheroes ever.
Don’t get me wrong, I’m speaking to either film’s quality. I’m just saying, in terms of popular culture, ‘Ant-Man’ is the underdog at the box office.
*I’m NOT speaking to either film’s quality.
Consider the factors. Fan rage will bring down the numbers for Superman and Batman. Zack Snyder has not made anything close to a critically accalimed film and the Avengers could offer some clever tie in that would make Ant Man essentially an extension of the Avengers thereby picking up much of their audience. If all those factors converge and so far it seems very likely it could happen.
I’m baffled that this early, without a single shot shown, that you’re convinced Fanboys are going to rally against the film. Secondly, I think you’re over estimating the Fanboys impact on the box office. Whether you like it or not, there’s far more general movie-goers out there than die-hard fans.
It is the general audience that I am talking about. They are the ones that made the two Dark Knight movies billion dollare successes. What is the appeal of the film. It is hard core fans that dream bout a Superman vs Batman movie. I think it does not appeal to the general audience in fact they might be confused as to why they would fight each other. There is no mainstream example of a recast character that outperformed an original in their first film with the only exception being James Bond. That is even more true when you adjust for inflation.
@Patrick. When considering the history of these characters (Batman/Superman) it’s very reasonable to conclude that the general public is well aware that they have been friends for years. In regards to the title of the Man of Steel sequel, it’s been mentioned consistently that it is only temporary.
I laugh at the ignorance of Marvel fan boys. Go look at Captain America, Thor, and Hulk Box Office returns. They don’t come close to Superman or Batman. It is the popularity of Iron Man that drives Marvel. Even Wolverine tanked this year. Mark my words, Ant-Man makes 20M opening weekend and grosses 120M in America, 280M worldwide. Batman/Superman will make 1B worldwide even if it a general/dull movie, and 2B worldwide if it is Dark Knight calibur performances.