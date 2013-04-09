Watch: Matt Damon rises up against the 1 percent in stunning first ‘Elysium’ trailer

Matt Damon wants access to affordable health care, dammit, and he wants it now.

The “Bourne” star is taking no prisoners in the very first trailer for Neill Blomkamp’s “Elysium,” a Big Giant Metaphor movie that takes place in the year 2154, when the majority of the human population has been relegated to an overpopulated, poverty-stricken Earth and the privileged few reside in a luxurious “floating city” known as Elysium.

Enter Max Coburn (Matt Damon), a brave Earth denizen who becomes bound and determined to take on the greedy Elysium fat-cats who have left the “ordinary folk” to fend for themselves in a festering pile of human misery. His main antagonist comes in the form of Elysium mayor Jessica Delacourt (Jodie Foster), a polished blonde with an obvious fondness for white pantsuits.

Luckily for Damon, he’s outfitted with a bad-ass weaponized suit of some sort that gives him the ability to twist the heads off of armed robots and perform other such feats, which should help him in his quest to scare the living crap out of rich people.

All in all, it’s a solid first trailer with some stunning imagery that will be sure to leave fans of Blomkamp’s fantastic 2009 debut “District 9” salivating for more.

My grade for the trailer: B+. After checking it out below, you can rate it for yourself at top left.

“Elysium” hits theaters on August 9.