Watch: Matt Damon rises up against the 1 percent in stunning first ‘Elysium’ trailer

Matt Damon wants access to affordable health care, dammit, and he wants it now.
The “Bourne” star is taking no prisoners in the very first trailer for Neill Blomkamp’s “Elysium,” a Big Giant Metaphor movie that takes place in the year 2154, when the majority of the human population has been relegated to an overpopulated, poverty-stricken Earth and the privileged few reside in a luxurious “floating city” known as Elysium.
Enter Max Coburn (Matt Damon), a brave Earth denizen who becomes bound and determined to take on the greedy Elysium fat-cats who have left the “ordinary folk” to fend for themselves in a festering pile of human misery. His main antagonist comes in the form of Elysium mayor Jessica Delacourt (Jodie Foster), a polished blonde with an obvious fondness for white pantsuits.
Luckily for Damon, he’s outfitted with a bad-ass weaponized suit of some sort that gives him the ability to twist the heads off of armed robots and perform other such feats, which should help him in his quest to scare the living crap out of rich people.
All in all, it’s a solid first trailer with some stunning imagery that will be sure to leave fans of Blomkamp’s fantastic 2009 debut “District 9” salivating for more.
My grade for the trailer: B+. After checking it out below, you can rate it for yourself at top left.
“Elysium” hits theaters on August 9.
I like it when one of us “not rich people” takes down the man in a movie. It’s so uplifting. Wait… Matt Damon is rich? Well, then this is just hypocrisy and the whole 99% vs 1% is nothing more than rhetoric! Paradigm shift! Dogs sleeping with cats! And other ridiculous nonsense!
Seriously, this class warfare thing is unjustified, ridiculous, hypocritical, and needs to end.
Bravo to you, sir.
Now we can sit back and watch as members of the so called 99% – who have the time, luxury and technology to read and comment on websites dedicated to an industry that pays tens of millions to celebrities – come on here to bash the the “evil” rich.
*yawn*
I am so goddamn SICK of the 99% vs. 1% bullshit, and the President who plays to the mouthbreathers who lap that s–t up as he’s taking donations from Hollywood and Warren Buffet, et al.
This is counterproductive to a society that excepts, promotes, and rightfully glorifies individualism over statism.
We’ve seen a society where there are no rich and there are no poor. In all of those societies, EVERYONE is poor.
What the hell happened to the days when making good money and driving a nice car was ASPIRATIONAL?
This class-warfare b.s. is the basest kind of jealousy and greed writ large by a media so in love with everything this President has to say, they don’t for a moment try to point-out all of the gaping hypocritical holes in his statist message.
He’d and so many others would have us be slaves to the state, dependent upon the glorious programs for sustenance, education, health care, and housing, thus securing our votes for them and their message, then in promoting freedom of choice in education, health care, and promoting individual property rights.
Shit… some woman on MSNBC said just the other day that all children belong to the state, not to their parents.
I seem to remember a guy in Berlin who once thought the same exact way.
Sick and tired of this Occupy bullshit. No one owes me or anyone else a goddamn thing, least of all a handout. Go EARN what you want with hard work.
“the majority of the human population has been relegated to an overpopulated, poverty-stricken Earth and the privileged few reside in a luxurious “floating city” known as Elysium.”
The problem with the class warfare trope in film is that it inevitably sets up an imaginary class of “rich people” and pretend that it is somehow analogous to our own society. Are the people in this “floating city” entrepreneurs who worked hard for their wealth? Of course not. It’s like when people attempt to apply Robin Hood to modern times. Robbing the “rich” in feudal England – a time when land and wealth was granted by the King (i.e. the government) – has absolutely nothing in common with today.
You want to talk about crony capitalism? Fine, I’m with you. Even so, you’re still free to create wealth in our society and we should all be thankful for those who take the risks to do so.
Why is it greedy for a rich person to earn their wealth, yet somehow not greed to demand that the wealthy give you free stuff?
It’s all so ignorant and sickening.
If you can’t see that the rich in this country have essentially walled themselves off (a phenomenon referred to as “skyboxification” by philosopher Michael J. Sandel in his book ‘What Money Can’t Buy: The Moral Limits of Markets’) from the reality that befalls the middle class and the poor is, frankly, an idiot.
No liberal that I know of has ever demanded “that the wealthy give you free stuff”.
All liberals want is for rich people to realize that they live on this planet with the rest of us and that they need to cooperate with us, be empathetic, and be compassionate (empathy and compassion are sorely lacking among many rich people, unfortunately). I support rich people who use their wealth for good, not evil. Which is to say that I support the rich people that give to charities, don’t have qualms when it come to paying higher taxes for social programs that benefit the poor, and don’t use their wealth to destroy the lives of people with limited means. Which is why I am inspired by the group of rich people who call themselves “Patriotic Millionaires”([patrioticmillionaires.org]) and why one of my favorite comic book characters is Batman/Bruce Wayne. They care for people who are of limited means and want to help them.
As far as I’m concerned, people who think that the rich are 100% good, can do no wrong, that there can be no evil with capitalism, are just as bad as communists who basically say similar.