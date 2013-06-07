Matt Damon goes ‘Mad Max’ in new ‘Elysium’ image

Matt Damon appears to be channeling his inner Mad Max in the upcoming sci-fi drama “Elysium,” from “District 9” director Neil Blomkamp, as a brand new photo from the film reveals.

Like “District,” “Elysium” reflects topical issues dealing with the Haves and Have-Nots. In 2154, the 1% live in a posh space station orbiting a post-apocalyptic Earth, where the poor struggle to survive and are kept out of Elysium by harshly-enforced anti-immigration laws. In this hostile environment, Earth-dweller Max De Costa (Damon) finds himself pitted against Elysium’s secretary Delacourt (Jodie Foster) and her well-armed paramilitary force.

The new images finds Damon next to a wrecked car, about to have a showdown with one of his enemies, played by “District 9’s” Sharlto Copley.



Check out the photo here:

It’s been some time since Damon has been seen in bad-ass mode (à la the “Bourne” films), and her certainly looks the part here, with his shaved head and biomechanics armor. Likewise, Copley looks downright mean. “Elysium” seems to promise as much hard-nosed action as it does socio-political commentary, a balance nicely struck in “District 9” as well.

Alice Braga, William Fichtner and Diego Luna also star.

“Elysium” opens August 9.