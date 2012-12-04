Matt Damon joins George Clooney and Bill Murray in ‘Monuments Men’

George Clooney has recruited long-time pal Matt Damon for his next directorial effort.

The “Bourne” star is in talks to join the cast of “Monuments Men,” a WWII drama based on Robert M. Edsel’s book of the same name that was adapted by Clooney as a starring and directing vehicle, according to Deadline. The plot centers on the efforts of a group of Allied art historians and museum personnel who are tasked with salvaging works of art and other items of cultural importance from the Nazis in Europe during the latter days of WWII.

Damon, who previously starred with Clooney in the “Ocean’s” trilogy as well as the Iraq War drama “Syriana,” is just the latest big name to board the project, which already boasts the likes of Daniel Craig, Bill Murray, Cate Blanchett, Jean Dujardin (“The Artist”) and John Goodman.

“Monuments Men” is scheduled to begin shooting in Europe this January.

Damon will next be seen in “Promised Land,” the upcoming Gus Van Sant drama that was co-written by Damon and co-star John Krasinski. That film is slated for an Oscar-qualifying run beginning December 28, before moving into wider release after the first of the year.

