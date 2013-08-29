Matt Damon heading back to space for Christopher Nolan’s ‘Interstellar’

(CBR)

Christopher Nolan”s next movie, Interstellar, is already one of the most mysterious and star-studded projects currently in development – and it just got even more mysterious and star-studded.

The Playlist reports that none other than Matt Damon is joining the cast of Interstellar, although details of his role are under wraps, as is the case with the rest of the picture”s ensemble. All that”s known about Damon”s role is that it”s “small.” Let that get your wheels turning.

Damon”s just the latest big name aboard the good ship Interstellar, joining the likes of Matthew McConaughey, Jessica Chastain, Anne Hathaway, Michael Caine and Casey Affleck, among others. It opens in theaters on Nov. 7, 2014.

In addition to Interstellar, Damon has another project coming up, albeit in a much different role: as director. He”ll make his directorial debut on The Foreigner, written by Argo screenwriter Chris Terrio, based on David Grann”s 2008 New Yorker article chronicling the true story of a man”s murder in Guatemala and the far-reaching implications of his death.