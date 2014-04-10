Matt Damon looks to the stars in ‘The Martian’

(CBR) In space, no one can hear you scream – unless you”re on Mars, in which case, if you listen closely, you might pick up on a few yelps that sound an awful lot like Matt Damon.

Damon is being eyed to star in a new space-thriller titled “The Martian”, according to The Wrap. The film boasts a premise that evokes memories of “Gravity”, the 2013 drama that won Alfonso Cuaron an Academy Award for best director. Like “Gravity”, “The Martian” centers on an imperiled astronaut, stranded far away from Earth. Unlike “Gravity”, this thriller follows an astronaut who becomes stranded on Mars and needs to figure out how to survive long enough to return to Earth.

Previously, “Cabin in the Woods” filmmaker Drew Goddard was attached to direct “The Martian” for 20th Century Fox. He has since departed the film, due to his commitments to Sony”s “Sinister Six” spinoff and Netflix”s planned “Daredevil” TV series.