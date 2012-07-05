Matt Damon plays a bald badass in new ‘Elysium’ image

So far, director Neill Blomkamp has been extremely secretive about his follow-up to his 2009 hit film debut, “District 9.”

All we’ve really been told about “Elysium” is that it’s another sci-fi action film with socio-political overtones. Taking place in 2159, “Elysium” finds the ultra-rich living in an isolated floating city, while the rest of humanity lives on the barren wastelands of Earth.

Matt Damon plays a sort of futuristic border patrol officer trying to stop Earth-dwellers from illegally immigrating to Elysium.

With news that the film will be teased at next week’s San Diego Comic-Con, Sony has revealed the first image from the film.

Take a look at the photo here:

The image shows Damon toting a huge gun with a shaved head and (possibly) some sort of cybernetic arm. The gun is marked “Chem Rail,” which could be some sort of satirical jab at corporate sponsorship, or perhaps something else. He appears to be in his most action-oriented role since the “Bourne” films (or maybe “The Green Zone”), although action/sci-fi is something new for him. The photo premiered in EW.

“Elysium” also stars Jodie Foster, Sharlto Copley, William Fichtner, Diego Luna and Alice Braga.

Fans who are going to Comic-Con next week will find out even more about the film when Foster and Damon discuss “Elysium” at film’s Hall H panel.

“Elyisum” opens on March 1, 2013.