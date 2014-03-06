Matthew McConaughey must answer for ‘Fool’s Gold’ in hilarious ‘True Detective’ parody

#Matthew McConaughey #True Detective
03.06.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

Let's face it: prior to his so-called “McConaissance,” Matthew McConaughey made some really, really shitty movies. It could even be said that he “McCoasted.” Now, America's new favorite actor is being forced to answer for those sins by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, who a week following the creation of this video found it in themselves to award him the Oscar for “Dallas Buyers Club” despite the fact that he also made “Surfer, Dude.”

The “Wedding Planner” star's defense? He was in an ayahuasca-induced coma for 14 years. Which doesn't track, considering that people who are in comas don't walk, or talk, or act in romantic comedies starring Kate Hudson. Though to McConaughey's credit, his confusion over the difference between “Fool's Gold” and “Failure to Launch” does seem pretty genuine. Then again, hell, we're all confused about the difference between “Fool's Gold” and “Failure to Launch.”

Follow RIOT on Twitter

Around The Web

TOPICS#Matthew McConaughey#True Detective
TAGSAcademy Awards 2014DALLAS BUYER'S CLUBFAILURE TO LAUNCHFOOLS GOLDGHOSTS OF GIRLFRIENDS PASTJENNIFER LOPEZMATTHEW MCCONAUGHEYMatthew McConaughey Oscar speechMUDOSCARS 2014SURFER DUDETHE WEDDING PLANNERTRUE DETECTIVE

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP