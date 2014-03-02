Matthew McConaughey wraps up the ‘McConaissance’ with an Oscar win

The McConaissance is complete. Matthew McConaughey has capped off a great couple of years with top-tier performances in films like “The Lincoln Lawyer,” “Magic Mike,” “Killer Joe,” “Mud” and “The Wolf of Wall Street” by landing a Best Actor Oscar for his performance in “Dallas Buyers Club.”
Like other actors who took the stage Sunday night, he took a moment to praise the work done by his co-nominees in the category. “All of these performances were impeccable, in my opinion,” McConaughey said. “I didn't see a false note anywhere.”
It was an expressed goal of the actor's to change the trajectory of his career after a decade of studio flare that didn't appear to challenge him more than appeal to his movie star charisma. For the role of Ron Woodroof – a Texas homophobe diagnosed with AIDS and forced to track down alternative, unapproved medication abroad – McConaughey lost quite a bit of weight and found himself in a run-and-gun operation far from the cush environs of a studio production.
“It's basically when [Woodroof] really found some form and function in his life for the first time,” McConaughey told HitFix in an October interview. “He found the first thing, from wake to sleep – and he didn't sleep much – he could fight for. It was a new frontier, so he was pioneering, finding out all this sh*t. So that's what I kind of found myself doing with the research, is I was like, 'We'll just keep pounding on it. Pounding on it.' And I got more energy after I got down there. I needed three hours less sleep a night, which was odd. I didn't expect that.”
“Dallas Buyers Club” also won Oscars for Best Supporting Actor and Best Makeup and Hairstyling Sunday night.
Well, his speech was a bit odd, but whatever. His role in Dallas Buyers Club was my favorite lead performance of the year, he did a great job and deserved the win.
Happy for Jared Leto too, and the Makeup & Hair team that was and integral part of their transformations.
The first two paragraphs make it sound like McConaughey is praising the authenticity of his own performances. The context of the quote in the second paragraph is praise for the other nominees.
Just saying, it struck me odd, so I went and looked it up, and figured it was worth clarifying.
Ha, good call. Adjusted.
It would have been nice if he’d mentioned Woodroof in his speech. Also, his acknowledgment of fellow nominee felt like a throwaway as he moved to the focus of his speech – himself. Leto, Nyong’o and Blanchett were class acts, then McConaughey kicked it to the curb. Really too bad, especially considering the exceptional level of his fellow nominees, let alone those who failed to get nod. (I’m thinking Redford, Hanks, Mikkelsen, Isaac.)
Apparently people will find anything to whine about these days. The message he was trying to convey through his acceptance speech about being a decent human being, staying motivated, and surrounding yourself with people who push you to be better was way more important than standing up there and gushing over the competition. Get over it.
What TC said.