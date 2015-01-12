Matthew McConaughey’s ‘Dazed and Confused’ audition is a treasure

Back in '94, “Dazed and Confused” gave us the gift of Matthew McConaughey, an unassuming, bongo-beating Texan who'd later titillate us in “Magic Mike,” weird us out in “The Wolf of Wall Street,” and devastate us in “Dallas Buyers Club.” It all begin with this audition for Richard Linklater's “Dazed and Confused,” which Criterion is now re-releasing. Check out those blond tendrils! Vintage McConaughey is indeed all right, all right, all right.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL