Matthew Morrison dumps his own tour to join New Kids and Backstreet Boys

Matthew Morrison is ditching his own solo tour to join a pair of teen idols on the road this summer. Today, the “Glee” star announced during a “Good Morning America” appearance that he would be opening for the conjoined New Kids on the Block/Backstreet Boys. See the announcement below and watch Robin Roberts squeal like a tween.

While it means he won”t get the glory and will play to a lot of empty seats as folks rush from work to the venue, it also means he”ll get in front of a lot more people than he would have on his own. His tour was in 2,000-3,000-seat theaters; the NKOTBSB outing is a mix of arenas and even stadiums.

For those folks who were on the early part of the tour, you may be lucky. Since Morrison”s tour started June 18 and the New Kids/BSB tour doesn”t begin until July 6, some of the earlier shows, including New York”s Beacon Theater performance, are still on the books.

Morrison first date with the boy bands will be July 6 at Anaheim”s Honda Center. He will be on the tour through Aug. 6 in London, Canada, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Morrison”s self-titled solo album is expected to enter the Billboard 200 in the mid-20s on Wednesday.