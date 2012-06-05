Matthew Vaughn’s ‘X-Men’ are heading to ‘Days Of Future Past’

Matthew Vaughn is hard at work prepping his next film in Fox’s successfully reinvigorated “X-Men” franchise, and thanks to someone sending in a tip to Ain’t It Cool News, we now have some idea of where they’re headed.
I called the MPAA’s Title Registration Bureau today to double-check the tip, and it is indeed true. Fox recently locked down “X-Men: Days Of Future Past” as a title, and for anyone who is a longtime fan of the comics, that is very, very interesting news.
It seems strange to look back at some of what are considered the biggest and most significant storylines in comics weren’t originally published as mega-events like we see from Marvel and DC today. When they publish something like “Civil War” or “House Of M” or “Flashpoint” or the various “Crisis” events, they make those huge deals, with multiple authors, with dozens of comics involved, with tons of hype, and those events drive the entire publishing year for the companies.
In 1981, Marvel published the “Days Of Future Past” storyline as part of the regular run of “The Uncanny X-Men,” and while it may have blown the minds of regular readers, it was hardly a major media event outside the comic world. In the 31 years since, though, it has become one of the best-loved stories published during the entire run of the title, and for good reason. Chris Claremont and John Byrne were on fire at that point, doing some of the best work that anyone’s ever done with the X-Men, and when X-Men fans talk about the overall series, many of the things they consider essential or defining about the characters come from Claremont and Byrne’s time in charge.
When Matthew Vaughn came onboard the series with “X-Men: First Class,” he was working under enormous pressure to get a film together, and he ended up delivering something surprisingly rich and robust in what had to be a difficult work situation. Now, with that hit under his belt and the studio more confident about what he’ll do, Vaughn’s in a good position to try to tackle the storyline which was one of the stories considered for both “X-Men 2” and “X-Men 3” at various points in the development process.
There have been many questions about how they plan to connect these new “X-Men” films to the movies that Bryan Singer and Brett Ratner made, and while there are any number of story points that don’t match up if you pay close attention, it still seems like Fox has an opportunity to try to connect both versions in some fun and clever ways, and if they plan to do it, “Days Of Future Past” seems like the perfect place to start.
After all, this is a story that deals with alternate timelines and an attempt to stop one possible future from taking place. When the future version of Kitty Pryde reaches out to the present version and shows the X-Men a world where Sentinels monitor the streets and all mutants live in work camps, the X-Men realize they have to stop the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants from assassinating Senator Kelly, whose death will kick of a new era of mutant hatred.
The “X-Men” animated series in the ’90s adapted one version of the story, and they did another version of it in “Wolverine and the X-Men,” so they’ve certainly mined this material before. The difference here would be seeing a live-action large scale version of it, and I’m curious to see if the future that Vaughn creates features some familiar faces.
After all, I’d pay $15 to see Michael Fassbender and Ian McKellen side by side in matching Magneto helmets, and I’m guessing I’m not alone.
The “X-Men: First Class” sequel will arrive in theaters July 2014.
Wolverine travels back in time to prevent The Rat from killing Professor X and the horrible Wolverine film from ever happening.
His target: Douche Bag Extraordinaire, Tom Rothman!
Yes, you can rip on Rothman. The man who greenlit Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Avatar and Prometheus. Isn’t that douchebag stuff a little 2006?
Haha, if it were but true, Chris…
But for the crimes against humanity known as:
Daredevil
Elektra
X3
and ESPECIALLY, the horrid FantasticFour films
… Tom Rothman must pay!
Also, if the time-travelling Wolverine could stop Greg Berlanti from defecating all over the character of Hal Jordan by making him a Dawson Avatar, that would be awesome, too. ;-)
That could be pretty cool. It would let them tie in Wolverine, which frankly I couldn’t give two $#!%’s about, however I bet Fox would love it. What I DO care about is how cool it would be to see Michael Fassbender and Ian McKellen together, as well as Patrick Stewart and James McAvoy together (or honestly, just Patrick Stewart) as Professor X. That would be a lot of great acting chops all in one spot, plus (and maybe I’m the only one who cares about this, however…) it would let them give some small bit of continuity between the series, a reason to ignore the awful 3rd X-Men, and brush aside any differences between the two “worlds” without just pretending we as the audience are too stupid to notice.
Could be interesting.
-Cheers
Could somebody specify some of the “story points that don’t match up if you pay close attention?”
Mystique from First Class is pretty much unrecognizable personality-wise from First Class to the original trilogy. Emma Frost is Silverfox’s sister in Wolverine (I’m totally fine with believing that piece of shit doesn’t exist though.) Beast is shown in X2 as a human; in First Class he’s shown growing fur. In X-Men, Xavier says he and Magneto built Cerebro; in First Class it was Beast. Xavier and Magneto at the beginning of part 3, etc, etc. Mainly little stuff, nothing back-breaking. (It would be interesting, however, for them to connect the emotional, heartfelt Mystique from FC to the cold, almost alien-like badass from the original trilogy, either through Erik’s brainwashing or her treatment at the hands of humans. Seeing the point of her withdrawl could be cool.)
Beast was full of blue fur and Kelsey Grammar in X-Men: The Last Stand. Yes, we all forgot too.
Greg, I think he’s referring to a brief appearance on a talk show broadcast in a bar or restaurant in X2.
But could they explain Ian McKellan’s stately British accent while Fassbender speaks without it? And I just absolutely cannot see James McAvoy turning into Patrick Stewart, in looks or in voice. Ever. It would throw me out of the movie completely to see them put either of the two pairs on screen together.
I never liked Magneto’s accent with Ian McKellan, seeing as Magneto is, ya know, German.
I know plenty of Europeans who speak English with either an American or British accent.
Yeah. They’re called British people.
So much win. This could effectively “Abrams” the first three films and allow Vaughn to write the characters more closely :D
I feel like the studio has realized what a train-wreck X3 was, and now has discovered a way to both make an interesting X4 AND undo all the terrible decisions that Ratner/his screenwriter/a too-influential Halle Berry made.
I wasn’t as big a fan of First class as the rest of the world was (i thought it was a great movie, just not a good xmen movie). Days of future past is a great story, but it’ll probably get butchered to make it more accessible. I hope I’m wrong, but at this point I just wish Fox would lose the rights and let marvel reboot the series without all the wolverine fetishizing and spending time with the actual group dynamic (which Whedon really excelled with on the avengers).
First Star Trek, now X-men; this seems to be the studios’ new way of rebooting old/ruined franchises… Not just rebooting, but introducing a time travel plot point so continuity can be thrown out the door with “loophole reasoning”…
I’m all for it if Fox can bring in some of the “good” talent from the original series and just re-cast or totally ignore the not-so-hot members of original X.
And I bet at some point during Days Of Future Past, James McAvoy gets thrown off a ship in an icey tundra and discovers Ian McKellan living in a cave.