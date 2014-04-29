May 2014 TV Events We’re Looking Forward To – Finales, Premieres & More

One of the questions we frequently get asked on Firewall & Iceberg is “Do Sweeps Periods Still Matter?” and the answer we always give is, “Kinda.” They're not the almighty forces they once were, but they still matter.
Case-in-point? May Sweeps 2014! How many of your favorite shows have already ended for the season? “Community”! “Parks and Recreation”! “Scandal”! “Parenthood”! They're all done.
However, May still marks the end of the Official Nielsen 2013-2014 Season and it marks the start of the summer programming season, so between May 1 and May 31, there's a lot of programming we're looking forward to, whether it's a TV milestone like Baba Wawa's retirement, a big plot point on a favorite show like Christina's departure from “Grey's Anatomy,” an movie event like HBO's “Normal Heart” or NBC's “Rosemary's Baby” or a new series premiere like “Penny Dreadful” on cable or “Gang Related” on FOX.
Here are 15 things we're looking forward to watching on TV in May and our feeble rationales. You're probably looking forward to 15 totally different things. There's too much TV.
What are you looking forward to?
Mad Men Season 7 part 1 also ends in May right? I wonder if it will play like a season finale.
Ha. We didn’t even CONSIDER the “mid-season finale” — or whatever we want to call it — for “Mad Men.” Shows how confused or disappointed we are by what AMC is doing there…
-Daniel
Agreed Dan, AMC started their original programming with such impact, but now they’ve showed themselves to be sell-outs just like network channels.
If I may add one more to your (already extensive) list, ‘The Americans’ Season 2 finale is Wednesday, May 21. The show is one of the very best on TV right now, and while I know Matthew Rhys will be ignored bt the Emmy voters, he is giving a near-pantheon level performance this season.
SNL 5/17?
Since NBC has already aired season finales of Community and Parks and Recreation, what are they airing on Thursdays for May sweeps? Are they just punting the entire night? I’ve never heard of anyone doing this before.
Lee – IHeartRadio Fabricated Music Awards tonight. American Comedy Awards next week. “Rosemary’s Baby” in two weeks.
-Daniel
Thanks. As a fan of Community and Parks, it’ll pain me when those specials get better ratings.
Season 11 of “So You Think You Can Dance” premieres on May 28th.