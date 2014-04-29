May 2014 TV Events We’re Looking Forward To – Finales, Premieres & More

04.30.14 4 years ago 9 Comments

One of the questions we frequently get asked on Firewall & Iceberg is “Do Sweeps Periods Still Matter?” and the answer we always give is, “Kinda.” They're not the almighty forces they once were, but they still matter.

Case-in-point? May Sweeps 2014! How many of your favorite shows have already ended for the season? “Community”! “Parks and Recreation”! “Scandal”! “Parenthood”! They're all done. 

However, May still marks the end of the Official Nielsen 2013-2014 Season and it marks the start of the summer programming season, so between May 1 and May 31, there's a lot of programming we're looking forward to, whether it's a TV milestone like Baba Wawa's retirement, a big plot point on a favorite show like Christina's departure from “Grey's Anatomy,” an movie event like HBO's “Normal Heart” or NBC's “Rosemary's Baby” or a new series premiere like “Penny Dreadful” on cable or “Gang Related” on FOX.

Here are 15 things we're looking forward to watching on TV in May and our feeble rationales. You're probably looking forward to 15 totally different things. There's too much TV.

What are you looking forward to?

