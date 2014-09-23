‘Maze Runner’ sequel, ‘The Scorch Trials,’ due out September 2015

(CBR) Fox”s “The Maze Runner” dominated the box office in its opening weekend, earning $81.5 million worldwide, and the studio celebrated by announcing plans for the sequel “The Scorch Trials” on Twitter.

In one brief message Fox unveiled the concept art from director Wes Ball, his presumed return for “Scorch Trial” and a Sept. 18, 2015, release date.

The second book in a post-apocalyptic teen trilogy written by James Dashner, “The Scorch Trials” picks up with the stars of the first story as they try to get used to life outside the maze. Here”s the novel”s description:

Burned by sun flares and baked by a new, brutal climate, the earth is a wasteland. Government has disintegrated-and with it, order-and now Cranks, people covered in festering wounds and driven to murderous insanity by the infectious disease known as the Flare, roam the crumbling cities hunting for their next victim . . . and meal. The Gladers are far from finished with running. Instead of freedom, they find themselves faced with another trial. They must cross the Scorch, the most burned-out section of the world, and arrive at a safe haven in two weeks. And WICKED has made sure to adjust the variables and stack the odds against them. Thomas can only wonder-does he hold the secret of freedom somewhere in his mind? Or will he forever be at the mercy of WICKED?

Below is a look at the concept art for “Scorch Trials”