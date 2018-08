Meet Oreo. He’s a raccoon! Specifically, he’s a superhero raccoon, aka Rocket from the upcoming live action flick “Guardians of the Galaxy.” Here he is on set, is hanging out with director James Gunn and presumably going over his motivation (“act like a raccoon”).

Rocket has the dubious honor of being voiced by Bradley Cooper. Bradley and Oreo do kind of share a smile, don’t they. And probably a personality trait or two.

(via James Gunn)