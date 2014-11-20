Meet the many heroes and possible villains of Netflix’s ‘Marco Polo’

#Netflix
11.20.14 4 years ago

Netflix and The Weinstein Company are joining the historical epic TV game with the upcoming miniseries “Marco Polo,” based on the famous adventures of the Venetian merchant visiting 13th century China.

Italian actor Lorenzo Richelmy is playing Polo, who travels to the court of Mongolian conquerer Kublai Khan (Benedict Wong), where he's drawn into a world of romance, intrigue and inter-dynastic drama. 

Zhu Zhu, Remy Hii, Olivia Cheng, Rick Yune, Claudia Kim (“Avengers: Age of Ultron”) and Joan Chen (“Twin Peaks”) co-star.

The ten-episode series was crated by John Fusco, who will exec produce and serve as showrunner along with “Game of Thrones” vet Dan Minahan. Ben Silverman and Chris Grant of Electus are also Executive Producing. Joachim Rønning and Espen Sandberg (“Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”) directed the first two hours and will also serve as executive producers. “Marco Polo” was filmed in Italy, Kazakhstan and Malaysia.  

All ten episodes of premiere on Friday, December 12 at 12:01 a.m. PT on Netflix. 

Meet the “Marco Polo” cast here:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Netflix
TAGSBenedict WongJoan ChenKublai KhanLorenzo RichelmyMarco PoloNETFLIXZh Zhu

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP