Meet the rebels in the action-packed first 7 minutes of ‘Star Wars Rebels’

(CBR) Last night, Disney unveiled the first seven minutes of “Star Wars Rebels,” the upcoming Disney XD animated series set between the events of “Revenge of the Sith” and “A New Hope.”

The CG-animated series follows a ragtag bunch of rebels who band together aboard the freighter ship Ghost even as the Empire strengthens its grip on the galaxy and hunts down the last remaining Jedi Knights. The voice cast includes Freddie Prince Jr., Steve Blum, David Oyelowo, Vanessa Marshall and Jason Isaacs.

“Star Wars Rebels” will premiere in October with an hour-long film on the Disney Channel before the series moves to Disney XD.

