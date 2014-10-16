Megan Amram ‘encourages’ girls to ‘Let’s Get Physics, Y’all’ with Nick Offerman

Everyone knows girls hate science because out tiny girl-brains can't handle logic*. If only there was some way to make STEM more appealing to females through the assiduous Cosmopolitan-ification of physics!

*Kindly see yourself out if you found that statement even remotely truthful.

Lucky for us silly ladies, Megan Amram is here to help! “Science…for Her!” takes all the scary math and big words out of science so we can comprehend how lipstick is made and where babies come from. She even put out a promotional song with Nick Offerman to get the word out!

Hilariously, “Science…For Her!” is a real book that is really coming out on November 4.