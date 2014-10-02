Megan Ellison back in the David O. Russell business with two-picture Annapurna deal

10.02.14 4 years ago 6 Comments

Megan Ellison will stop at nothing until David O. Russell wins that Best Director Oscar.

OK, maybe that sounds a little desperate, but after throwing Russell the cash to make his swinging crime picture “American Hustle,” Ellison appears even more invested in the writer-director's future. Word comes from Deadline that the artistic patron has made a two-picture deal with Russell through her company, Annapurna Pictures.

Since its 2011 inception, Annapurna has financed passion projects from notable filmmakers in a la carte fashion. Ellison swooped in to save films like Paul Thomas Anderson's “The Master” and Bennett Miller's “Foxcatcher,” while nurturing ambitious scripts from the get go, like Kathryn Bigelow's “Zero Dark Thirty,” Harmony Korine's “Spring Breakers,” Spike Jonze's “Her.” A two-picture deal is a first for the company, a promise to back whatever Russell wants to do.

What could be the next Annapurna/Russell collaboration? This past January, Russell and his “American Hustle” star Jennifer Lawrence signed on for a biopic of Joy Mangano, who went from Long Island homemaker to million entrepreneur after inventing the Miracle Mop. Deadline isn't clear whether that film could fall under the Annapurna deal, though the project already has a home at Fox 2000.

The news arrives on the heels of Annapurna's decision to finance the latest from “Boyhood” writer-director Richard Linklater, a baseball movie described as a spiritual sequel to “Dazed and Confused.” The film joins a still-percolating future slate, which includes Alejandro González Iñárritu's “Birdman” follow-up “The Revenant” and Seth Rogen's animated film “Sausage Party.”

Russell has been nominated for five Academy Awards, including three Best Directing nominations, for 2010's “The Fighter,” 2012's “Silver Linings Playbook,” and 2013's “American Hustle.” As part of Annapurna, Ellison has been nominated three times for Best Picture (2012's “Zero Dark Thirty,” 2013's “Her” and “American Hustle”).

Around The Web

TAGSANNAPURNA PICTURESDAVID O RUSSELLIn ContentionMEGAN ELLISON

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP