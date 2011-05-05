Melinda Doolittle judges the ‘American Idol’ Top 5 for HitFix

Season 6 favorite Melinda Doolittle is one of the experts in HitFix’s Fantasy American Idol game and throughout the competition, she’ll be providing analysis on this season’s contenders.
I promise that I started off watching Idol in a good mood tonight. I was excited about the contestants getting to do two songs and show different sides of their craft. Then the show started and my mood changed. It wasn”t the fault of the contestants, though. It was the judging panel that literally made me rewind my television to make sure I was listening to the same song they were critiquing. I”m fully aware that the sound in the studio is different from what we hear on our television, but it”s hard for me to believe that it”s the complete opposite of what we”re hearing. So…I decided to write what I wish the judges would have said. Don”t get me wrong; all of the contestants are very talented. I”m just thinking about how constructive criticism has helped me in the long run. Here we go…
James Durbin – “Closer to the Edge”
James, you”re an entertainer – pure and simple. The pyro-technics were cool. The song was cool. However, the pitch was all over the place. Once you get control over that, you”ll be a force to be reckoned with. So, now that you”ve given special attention to everything going on around you, focus on harnessing that power you have.
Jacob Lusk – “No Air”
It”s a risk to do a duet as a solo and you”ve now done it twice this season. This time, I don”t think it worked as well. There were definite pitch problems, but not just for you. Some of the background vocals were off, so I”m sure that wasn”t helping. However, there was a pretty large section where I felt like you lost the key the song was in. I”m not sure if it was a sound issue or you just got lost in the song, but that shouldn”t happen at this stage in the game. Having said that…it still wasn”t my biggest issue. My biggest issue is that you said this was the kind of song you would want to release and I just don”t buy it. Overall, it just didn”t feel like “you”.
Lauren Alaina – “Flat on the Floor”
This was the perfect song choice. It showed you having a great time and gave you a chance to add a little sass to your performance. It had personality for days. I think, however, it would have been great to take Sheryl Crow”s advice and stand center stage while delivering that song for one simple reason…breath control. This song doesn”t have a lot of breathing room, so you have to ration your breath and that”s hard to do when you”re worried about working the stage. Still a great performance, though. My favorite Lauren performance so far.
Scotty McCreery – “Gone”
This was just pure fun. I agree with Randy – this is the kind of song I would love to hear you do on your own tour someday. There was kind of a reckless abandon with your delivery and your dancing and I think we got to see a new side of Scotty tonight. It was much needed.
Haley Reinhart – “You and I”
You are a risk taker. From Adele to Lady Gaga, I never know exactly what to expect. I was nervous about not knowing this song at all, but your version made me want to go look it up. With a voice as unique as yours, you have to start thinking outside of the box with song choices. Thanks to Jimmy Iovine, I think you nailed it tonight. My only critique would be…I would have loved for you to stay more “in the moment” between phrases. Sometimes it seems like you”re so connected to the song while you”re singing, but in the little breaks, you kind of let that connection go. However, even with that little note, you are winning the night for me so far.
James Durbin – “Without You”
Like we said to Jacob a few weeks ago, it”s very risky to pick a song that”s ultra emotional for you. I love that you are able to give yourself completely to a song and your tears made me want to cry, but once again, your pitch suffered. When you take a risk like this, you have to be at the point where you control the emotion and it doesn”t control you.
Jacob Lusk – “Love Hurts”
I loved the beginning of this song. The fact that you can finesse notes that high is unbelievable. I”m also impressed that you can power through some of those high notes, but sometimes they border on a screech. I think part of what makes the notes a bit abrasive, is when they seem to come out of nowhere. There was a part in the middle of the song where you were singing softly and then jumped up to catch the horn part and then went straight back to the soft singing. It”s amazing that you are capable of singing the horn part, but it felt unnecessary. I think those powered notes would pack more punch if there was a purpose behind them. That being said, this was a definite improvement from your first performance tonight.
Lauren Alaina – “Unchained Melody”
My first instinct was to roll my eyes at your song choice, especially since you have performed this for us before, but it worked for you. Your tone was gorgeous. I wasn”t completely feeling the arrangement of the song – it felt a bit disjointed in places, but you sang it well. I also felt like you were really smart with that high note that everyone expects to hear. In order for the rest of the song to sound good, you had to put it in a key that made that note slightly out of reach. So, you did a little run leading up to it and then just touched on it for a second. Some people may miss it, but I thought it was very clever. Well played, Lauren.
Scotty McCreery – “You Were Always On My Mind”
Because your first song tonight was a step forward to me, this song was a little disappointing. It had nothing to do with the song choice or your connection to it, but your pitch was off in quite a few places. I feel like you do best when you just let go and have fun. I know that”s hard to do on a ballad, but if you get to the place where you can achieve that, you”ll be unstoppable.
Haley Reinhart – “House of the Rising Sun”
Absolutely brilliant. Best of the night by far….might I even say one of the best of the season! What more is there to say? (this is said while standing and clapping in awe – at least the judges agreed with me on this one)
***Let me know what you wish the judges would have said or if you totally agreed with them last night.***
Melinda, I wish you were a judge on American Idol. Your comments were much more constructive than the judging panel.
It is so nice to hear constructive criticism without any meanness. If the judges did this we might see more growth in some of the talent.
Thanks you Melinda.
Loved reading your thoughts, Melinda!! Why? Because I totally agree with all of it! Thank you for validating my opinions. Cuz if the awesome Melinda Doolittle agrees, I know I’m not crazy for not seeing eye to eye with the AI voters every week.
One thing that I was VERY disappointed with the judges this week was how they handled Haley’s first song. They did nothing but chide her for doing a song nobody is familiar with. NOT ONCE did they even touch on the performance itself. Which IMO, was the 2nd best of the night behind Haley’s closer. Shame on you, AI “judges”. All season long you’ve done nothing but praise mediocre to bad performances. And you then do this to one of the best singers in the competition? Tisk, tisk.
Agree, agree, agree. I was watching in about an hour delay and I started fast-forwarding through the judges. It was like I was watching something totally different. Not that it was bad but everything was not “amazing”
Meinda great review. Haley was the best for me too. I wish you were an Idol judge. That trio wouldn’t know real talent if it bit them in the @ss. Durbin is a hot mess pitch wise all spectacle and not vocal control, Lauren needs some years before she is ready, Scotty will do fine in the Country market but Haley is the shot for top 40 and they keep driving that bus over her.
I agree, you should definitely be a judge on Idol Melinda! The lack of constructive criticism on this show this season has been so disappointing. I love the judges and they have bought AI out of a ratings slump, but the ambivalent judging/lack of critique has really hurt the contestants and has undoubtedly had strange effects on the voting this season. I love Haley’s voice and the things she can do with it–I find her much more versatile than the other contestants and the past 4 weeks or so have proven her to be a showstopper. I wonder if the judges feel like it’s too late to start judging properly? Or if there’s some weird stuff going on behind the scenes? Who knows.
Anywho, thanks for this!
Funny… I almost believed every word until the time I felt that she is an obvious Haley fan. Too bad!
And what was up with telling Lauren that “you just can’t be judged this week”? At first I thought you’re so right, it was so bad that I can’t even say anything about it–but then Jlo announced that it was perfect! What planet is she listening from? I love the positive and constructive comments that Melinda has made here, and I will look for them again next week. Good job!
Oh, if only the contestants had you by their sides as they prepped each week…your observations and subsequent advice is really terrific.
Hi Melinda – Don’t usually write comments, however, after reading your review I just had to :-) I’ve loved you since Valentine and have lots of your YouTube videos in my favorites – but, now, you are on my #1 list as a writer. Well done – very insightful review. God has blessed you with so many gifts and, in reverence, (and to return His favor) you use them all
Agree with some of it, however I dislike Haley’s voice and I don’t think people will buy a CD with that kind of coming from a grave type of voice. I am a musician and I just can’t understand why she is still in the competition. She marches in place like a soldier in EVERY song, moving her left arm up and down over and over while stepping like a horse, and if that is a good stage presence and performance please let me know. With that being said, your constructive critiques will do wonders for the contestants. Wish you were a judge or a mentor or something for the show. The judges this season are cheerleaders, they are not judging AT ALL. For Steven Tyler everything is beautiful, he loves everything everyone does. Come on! They are not all perfect every single night. It also became too obvious they have their favorites and that is a little irritating. I won’t even refer to JLo, her reactions when her favorites where voted off were just unprofessional and comments like: “I don’t want to give you a critique Haley because I don’t want another girl to go” are just WRONG. You are very clever on your comments. Kudos to you Melinda!
completely agree with the comments. I hadnt really got Hayley before last night. She kept being compared to Janis who is my all time favourite singer and to me didnt see it. I thought her performance of you and I was great though and the first time I could really see her as a relevant artist other than a very good Jazz singer. Her second song was definetly the stand out performance of the night. I think Jacob has been steered a bit wrong. Love Hurts was a perfect choice and I loved the Nazareth version, one of the great Glasgow bands. He didnt quite pull it off but it could have been really good for him and parts of it were. His first song didn work for me at all though. His leaving performance though was outstanding and showed what he can do when performing the types of songs he is good at.
For me James wasnt quite on form last week but I love him and am sure he will be in the final and my bets are on him being joined by Scottie and Lauren in the top 3.
Am sure most of the top 12 will have good careers. We have had more talented performers in previous years but as an overall top 12 I think this has been the best year yet and the judges have done a good job of picking diverse talent
Excellent critique. And Melinda, you are an excellent singer! I too feel the judges are not hearing well. Yes, we see “performance’, but James was way off, screeching in my opinion on both performances. And Jacob could not get out of those high notes. If he has such range as the judges gaggle about, why doesn’t he use it. High notes were getting painful! On Unchained Melody, Lauren looked like she chickened out at the last minute and changed from belting to softening. You may have thought it worked-no pain. But I thought it looked bad.
And yeah, I thought Haley was the winner for the night. Sometimes she is all over the place but she has talent. And in agreement with most of the postings, the jduges did a great job of getting real talent this year. It’s a shame they don’t know how to judge singing. Everything is not beautiful or perfect. It’s been screechy, pitchy or boring. And in some cases, they’ve missed the words which if Simon was still around, would send them packing!
I feel bad that the majority of voting is the girl demographic voting for the boys!
YOU should be one of the three judges on American Idol. They don’t have a clue as to how to give a critique!