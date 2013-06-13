Melissa McCarthy joins Seth Rogen in DreamWorks Animation’s ‘B.O.O.’

06.13.13 5 years ago

Melissa McCarthy and Seth Rogen are ready to scare up some laughs together. 

The Oscar nominated “Bridesmaids” star has signed on to lend her voice to DreamWorks Animation’s “B.O.O (Bureau Of Otherworldly Operations),” which will also feature the voice of “This Is the End” star Rogen.  

“B.O.O.” centers on a top secret government division comprised of friendly ghosts who protect humanity from evil spirits and ghouls. Jackson Moss (Rogen) and Watts (McCarthy) are two rookie agents who stumble on an indie plot to destroy the Bureau Of Otherworldly Operations, according to Deadline. Sounds like “Monsters Inc.” meets “Men in Black.”

“Igor’s” Tony Leondis is directing the film, with Maryann Garger (“Astro Boy”) producing and Tom Wheeler (“Puss in Boots”) writing the script. 

McCarthy will next be seen in the upcoming “The Heat” with Sandra Bullock, followed by the comedy “Tammy,” which she also co-wrote and is producing.

“B.O.O.” will be released June 5, 2014.
 

