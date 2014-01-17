Melissa McCarthy returning to host ‘Saturday Night Live’ February 1

“Saturday Night Live” really likes Melissa McCarthy.

The “Mike and Molly” and “Bridesmaids” star will host the upcoming February 1 episode with musical guest Imagine Dragons, who will be making their “SNL” debut.

It will be McCarthy”s third time hosting the show in just four years. She previously had the honor in 2011 and 2013.

Meanwhile, Drake is serving as both host and musical guest on “SNL” this week.

After starring in the 2013 big screen hits “Identity Thief” and “The Heat,” McCarthy will first star opposite Bill Murray in April’s “St. Vincent de Van Nuys,” before headlining the comedy “Tammy,” which she co-wrote with her husband Ben Falcone. It opens July 2.