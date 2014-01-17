Melissa McCarthy returning to host ‘Saturday Night Live’ February 1

#Drake #SNL
01.17.14 5 years ago

“Saturday Night Live” really likes Melissa McCarthy.

The “Mike and Molly” and “Bridesmaids” star will host the upcoming February 1 episode with musical guest Imagine Dragons, who will be making their “SNL” debut.

It will be McCarthy”s third time hosting the show in just four years. She previously had the honor in 2011 and 2013.

Meanwhile, Drake is serving as both host and musical guest on “SNL” this week.

After starring in the 2013 big screen hits “Identity Thief” and “The Heat,” McCarthy will first star opposite Bill Murray in April’s “St. Vincent de Van Nuys,” before headlining the comedy “Tammy,” which she co-wrote with her husband Ben Falcone. It opens July 2. 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Drake#SNL
TAGSDrakeImagine Dragonsmelissa mccarthysaturday night liveSNLSt Vincet De Van NuysTAMMYTHE HEAT

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 20 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP