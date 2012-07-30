Memo to Oscar: Get Danny Boyle to direct your show

So, what did you watch this weekend? I’m betting that, for many of you, it wasn’t anything in the cinema. By and large, US and UK distributors (and I expect many others besides) steered clear of the dark Olympic shadow, knowing that the biggest release of the week may have come from a major filmmaker, but it certainly wasn’t a movie. Given the scale of the occasion, Danny Boyle’s opening ceremony for the London 2012 Games would have been deemed appointment viewing even if he’d done little more than plonk One Direction on a stage to mime for three hours.
As it was, he did rather a lot more than that. So much more that viewing parties around the world — a greater total audience, one presumes, than has been enjoyed by all Boyle’s feature films combined — were left open-mouthed: some with bewilderment, some with delight, many more of us with both. Eschewing the kind of regimented, choreographed float-spectacle that is par for the course at such events — and was mastered pretty much to the point of unimprovability by Zhang Yimou at the 2008 Bejing Olympics — Boyle took a more avant-garde approach, wittily crafting an extravaganza that celebrated difficulty, damage and imperfection in place of the standard Olympic virtues of serenity and supremacy.
Astonishing rising smokestacks shattered verdant fields, sickly children were tended to by inelegantly terpsichorean nurses, the storybook figures of their nightmares met by a marauding army of Mary Poppinses. Bumbling comedians ruined orchestra recitals, lovestruck kids negotiated the pitfalls of modern communication, while a stoic awareness of loss — from the soldiers of WWI to the ill-fated commuters of 7/7 — tied down its more euphoric pop highs. When East End rapper Dizzee Rascal popped up at one point to yell his famed lyric, “Some people think I’m bonkers, I just think I’m free,” he may as well have been speaking for the entire show.
Some might have found its rhythmic and thematic transitions disorienting, its grab-bag of remixed historical, literary and cultural reference points chaotic, but Boyle and writer Frank Cotrell Boyce’s point rather seemed to me that Britain has long thrived on chaos, and continues to do so. Cheering Britain as a kind of gleaming global nonpareil would have been tactless, given the country’s spotty imperialist history — even the Queen was lowered from her perch with that cheeky 007 gag. (Meanwhile, I appreciate that a left-field tribute to the country’s free national healthcare service, directly in the face of a craven Conservative government currently cutting it down at the knees, might not have registered with international viewers, but its moxie was much appreciated here.)
Constructing the show around Britain’s eccentricity, her humor and her mend-and-make-do resilience was a wiser and more arresting route, one perfectly suited to Boyle’s fizzy sensibility. Boyle’s never been a tidy filmmaker, and hiring him to do a fluttery, large-scale Cirque du Soleil ballet would have been pointless — though he still knows how to slather on the sound (Underworld’s musical contribution was a particular wow) and the pyrotechnics, as the dazzling forging of the rings and flame-lighting finale so deftly demonstrated.
All of which to say that while the ceremony wasn’t for everyone, that’s precisely what I liked about it: as Chinese artist Ai Weiwei astutely remarked in his review, “It didn’t pretend it was trying to have global appeal… Because Britain has self-confidence, it doesn’t need a monumental Olympics.” Bar a few tweaks here and there (the “Frankie and June” segment, with its naff onscreen SMS bubbles, was overlong and narratively fuzzy), it’s the most enchanting and invigorating Olympic opener I can remember. (Which is to go, admittedly, only as far back as Seoul 1988.) From a city that couldn’t even cobble together a presentable logo or appealing mascots for this year’s Games, that came as a delightful surprise.
I won’t say the next thought occurred to me during the festivities themselves themselves — I was too punch-drunk and, well, otherwise drunk for that — but as I replayed it in my mind the next morning, it became overwhelmingly clear to me: Danny Boyle is the man to produce the Academy Awards ceremony.
On the surface of it, that’s an illogical conclusion to draw: they may share the umbrella term “ceremony,” but the Academy Awards and the Olympic curtain-raiser are so vastly dispatate in scale, structure, environment and purpose that to equate handling one to the other is akin to saying Ellen DeGeneres should run CNN. But the idiosyncratic virtues that Boyle brought to the Olympics — his artful balance of stateliness and silliness, artifice and intimacy, the formal and the fantastic, and his fleet-footed alternation between these modes — are ones that could also benefit the Oscars, scaled down vastly to the confines of an indoor theater. (An arena, incidentally, that Boyle has already enlivened with typical cinematic brio in his inventive, award-winning stage production of “Frankenstein” — he’s an eagerly adaptable artist.)
Imagine, for example, the Oscars’ customary In Memoriam section treated with the hushed, expansive dignity that Boyle and singer Emeli Sande brought to the “Abide With Me” number at the opening. Or Boyle’s flexible multimedia projections applied to the Academy’s ubiquitous film montages. Or that Mr. Bean orchestra sketch playing out with Ben Stiller or Adam Sandler as Bill Conti’s troupe attempts to play the nominated scores. Obviously, none of these ideas could or should be transferred directly to the Oscars (though I personally wouldn’t mind seeing the Kodak stage inundated with a murder of Poppinses) but they’re plausible examples of the kind of sequences Boyle could dream up for the smaller ceremony — celluloid in spirit, but backed by a keen calculation of stage practicality and television potential.
In recent years, the Academy Awards telecast has missed the mark either by attempting too cosy a supper-club vibe or too rushed and glib a variety-show routine, neither approach nailing the contemporary tone AMPAS have been striving for. With his one-off extravaganza on Friday, Boyle demonstrated that it is possible to meld crowdpleasing fireworks (literally so) with hip 21st-century irony without undermining the tradition that underpins that whole enterprise.
Finally, as a filmmaker — an Oscar-winning, in-the-club one at that — there could be no one with a greater affinity for the medium being celebrated, and the talent doing the celebrating. All that, and with more visual and sonic flair than Adam Shankman and Brett Ratner multiplied by each other. God knows if he’d want the job — rescuing the Oscars might seem too small a fish to fry after his Olympic triumph — but as of this week, Danny Boyle should go to the top of the Academy’s wishlist.
It’s an inspired idea, certainly. I definitely think that too much of the focus has been on trying to find the best host rather than thinking about the architecture of the actual ceremony. No host is going to do well with the same old Bruce Vilanch jokes and mystifyingly poor production choices. It needs to be a perfect synergy between host(s) and director, like with Jackman and Condon.
I wonder if Danny Boyle would want to do it, though, especially after doing the Olympics. That’s a lot to take on in less than a year.
I thought the Opening Ceremony played like a nightmare 4 hour version of a horrible Oscar dance number. No thank you.
lol
I agree with Chad, I wasn’t too keen on the opening ceremony and I can imagine that Boyle’s version of the Oscars would be even more cloying than Slumdog Millionaire and 127 Hours combined. Maybe the ceremony worked better on the home turf but the bar in Boston I was at when it was being played did not seem to have many supporters at all (and I do recall many LOL comments on twitter that hilariously ripped it apart as well.)
I enjoyed the opening ceremonies; but if Boyle produced the Oscars, the same old critics would attack whatever setpieces he dreamed up and complain that they have nothing to do with motion pictures. I mean…what do the National Health, Mary Poppins and the Web have to do with International Sports?
About as much as the invention of paper and movable type, which made for the most breathtaking sequences at the Beijing ceremony. Or the celebration of classical mythology and astronomy at the Athens ceremony. Or the array of marine fauna at the Sydney ceremony. I’m not sure why some people seem to think the ceremony has to be explicitly about sport — it’s about representing the hosting culture as much as the Games themselves.
If you saw NBC’s commercial filled, smug, constipated coverage, I feel your pain.
If you saw the BBC’s understated, unedited coverage like I did, you would have seen a briliant, epic spectacle of narrative genius.
I’m not complaining about the content of Boyle’s show. I’m just pointing out that whenever an Oscar producer is equally experimental and creative with the ceremony, they get crucified for it by the critics.
Chad!
I watched Safety Not Guaranteed this weekend. I hardly watched any Olympics.
I think Nicolas Winding Refn should direct the Oscars.
That is an idea I could get behind. Instead of Bill Conti they could have someone like Tangerine Dream or Depeche Mode doing the music. And obviously they would have Ryan Gosling host.
Gosling and Mads Mikkelsen as co-hosts.
Now we’re talking! Dear Academy: Make this happen.
Nicolas Winding Refn? No way that’s ever going to happen. A hilarious and wonderful dream, but nothing more than that.
Where is the extravagance in that?
Is 80’s excess not extravagant enough for you?
80s excess in production design is fine. And I think Refn is a good director, but he just isn’t a flashy director, he’s more like ‘laid back cool.’ Just can’t see that, or want to see that, in an Oscar show.
I like how were discussing this as if it will ever be a possibility. The Academy is so afraid of something new they had brought back Billy Crystal last year. Need we say more?
They brought back Billy Crystal because he’s the greatest Oscar host of our time and people had been clamoring for his return for years…
Yeah too bad Crystal mostly flopped. Sometimes lightning does not strike twice and when you get someone to host that is long past their prime then it just makes everything really long and painful to sit through.
My parents and I all loved him. We thought it was the best ceremony since Jackman in 2008.
And turn the Oscars into the MTV Awards? Nope.
I was so underwhelmed by the opening ceremony. So pop, in-your-face and social networky it felt culturally irrelevant compared to Beijing’s. I don’t mind a few pop songs and shout-outs here and there — but through-out the whole thing makes it look like it’s desperate to get good ratings.
BTW, I cringed when I saw how long the Trainspotting bit was in comparison to the rest of the showcase of the segment. Because, you know, it’s Danny Boyle’s show.
LOL! So true. The “Trainspotting” clip was so long and the others were blink and you miss it. Chaplin went by in a flash, “Kes,” one of the great British movies of all time, flew by as fast as a kestrel for a knave.
Boyle’s actually a good choice. I still remember his humorous little Tigger hop when he won his directing Oscar back in 2008.
But that opening ceremony was not good. Messy, often incoherent, visually and thematically disjointed. I think there’s some big Brit-bias going on with this one.
Guy is this Brit pride? :P
I think the Opening Ceremony was absolutely horrid and insufferable. By all means make it Brit centered but still, they should have kept in mind that a global audience of nearly a billion is watching.
And with such a dazzling history and so many myths and legends, what did they pull out? The Industrial Revolution? Marry Poppins? Brit Pop music from the 70’s?
It was lame beyond words. I would watch clips online from the Beijing ceremony for months after it happened. I couldn’t even suffer through the London ceremony in brief snippets on the news.
I’m not that “Brit pride,” to use your term. I’m not even that British — wasn’t born here, have only lived here seven years — so any rah-rah patriotism on my part would be pretty disingenuous.
Also, I don’t quite get why you’re talking about the Industrial Revolution as if it’s some irrelevant triviality.
Industrial Revolution isn’t irrelevant. But it did not make for great spectacle, atleast not the way Boyle staged it.
How about a bit of the Knights Templar and the complicated history of the monarchy, or a bit of Arther, or a bit of Shakespeare or images recreated from its great literature.
I think the national aspects that they chose to highlight were poorly chosen. It almost made Britain seem like a nation lacking a rich cultural legacy when that’s not the case at all.
Shakespeare was included.
It would be pretty strange to include the Knights Templar as a symbol of Britain’s cultural legacy, considering that they were founded by French noblemen.
A very small snippet was included :(
It would have been great if they had created the Globe theater inside the stadium instead of that facebook house or something like that.
I don’t think he’d do this for at least another decade if ever. Honestly, from what I can tell he really that focused on the Academy (not that he’s anti-Oscar).
Oh, I don’t think it’s remotely likely that he’d want to do it. Just putting it out there.
If a Danny Boyle produced ceremony did come to fruition, I’d find it an oddly spectacular idea to have Cillian Murphy host the show. Weirdly enough, he’d seem like a perfect fit.
as Scarecrow
I would love a ceremony hosted by the Scarecrow
“Imagine, for example, the Oscars’ customary In Memoriam section treated with the hushed, expansive dignity that Boyle and singer Emeli Sande brought to the “Abide With Me” number at the opening.”
Emeli’s Sande’s 7/7 tribute was gorgeous. However to be fair, Esperanza Spalding’s rendition of “What a Wonderful World” during the In Memoriam segment at last year’s Oscars ad every bit of the hushed, expansive dignity for which Lodge is pining.
Boyle may have imagination but he is completely lacking in taste. Which is the single most important aspect of the Oscar Ceremonies for me.
Also, the Oscars don’t need any rescuing. Many of the recent ceremonies were just fine, especially the one where Boyle won (pity, that).
If you also think last year’s Hathaway/Franco debacle — or this year’s mildly improved but otherwise rushed, water-treading, make-do ceremony — was “just fine,” then, well, fine. But aiming for better never hurt anyone, did it?
At risk of getting too political, I’m not sure why Britain must be ashamed of her “spotty imperialist history” of spreading liberalism, establishing 100 years of peace, and ending the slave trade. Perhaps the sentiment of national supremacy could be considered embarrassing by contemporary standards, and episodes such as the introduction of opium in China had detrimental effects, but I’m hard pressed to think of a nation that hasn’t been involved in much worse. Certainly, if that was Britain’s darkest hour, she must be the noblest of nations.
I realize this may not be the conversation for a film blog, but myriad articles proclaiming Boyle’s ceremony as “the white guilt Olympics” left me wondering what the purpose was in denouncing what in my mind has always been a proud chapter in Britain’s history. I must say it strikes me as a craven display of political correctness and pseudo-cosmopolitan grovelling in the face of what should otherwise be a celebration of Britain’s imprint on the world. I doubt that Beijing considered going guilty, and I don’t suspect Doha will touch on their appalling record of 21st century human trafficking and theocratic, oligarchic totalitarianism at the opening of the World Cup. Just one man’s two cents on the ceremony.
And your cents are unwarranted. Britain’s history is muddled in blood and malice and is the ultimate epitome of human nature at its worst. Do not sit on your comfortable computer and tell people not to speak out because guess what? British colonial legacy is still negatively impacting the world. From the From Africa, to the Middle East to Asia, Australia and North Africa, the disastrous consequences of Britain’ legacy are still alive and well. We have a right to complain and don’t you dare tell me otherwise. Don’t you even dare.
And did you really try to on compare contemporary China to the British empire? are you fucking serious? the nerve.
Well now we’re certainly moving into conversation inappropriate for this forum.
Regardless, I’ll advise you to apply the compulsory level of historical relativism. Yet even by today’s standards, Britain can hardly be painted as an international offender. You’d be hard pressed to find a post-imperial nation that didn’t prefer the Pax Britannia to what came directly before and afterwards. I also don’t imagine that Canada, Australia, and the United States are upset to be blessed with impressive infrastructure and liberal political institutions. There’s also nothing particularly criminal about the abolition of slavery – an institution still existent in other international host cities such as Beijing and Doha. Britain can’t be envious of 2016 Olympic host Rio de Janeiro’s record on the slave trade – Brazil received over 3 million enslaved labourers, 35% of all Atlantic slaves; vastly more than the pre-abolition British colonies.
I’m quite curious to hear what could be so offensive about comparing Britain to contemporary China? Perhaps you’re right. The most celebrated figure in recent Chinese history was responsible for the deaths of some 70 million people, a political climate that saw dissenters – even scapegoated supporters – sent to forced labour camps, and the destruction of thousands of years of rich cultural and artistic history. Google searching “democracy” can land you in prison and the political leadership has been accessories to genocide and mass murder in Sudan and Syria. I suppose the comparison is quite unflattering to Britain. An apology is due to Her Majesty Victoria.
You don’t care for political content yet you delete the entire post when you could simply edit out the language with stars or what not. I only had two “unclean” words in the entire post. How convenient right? you guys are a trip. I don’t save my posts on in contention on an MS Word doc so of course I am not doing to repost it again. Glad to know, moderators take sides during arguments. Long live the wrinkled old Queen.
Seeing as I’m disagreeing (albeit politely) with the opinion on the blog, I don’t see why the moderators would take my “side.” Deena Jones’ Wig, you have much to learn about history and etiquette.
It is really not that serious. The British empire is over, England sucks and the proof is in her economy. She is nothing now but a balding relic of a malicious old order. The End. Let’s move on now.
Nope. Did’t enjoy the opening ceremy at all. Had some good moments (Mr.Bean, Mr.Bond and the music medley). But all those sick kids and the nurses running around without any purpose for around 10 minutes? What was that all about? Or the giant monster baby at the end of that sequence?
Liked the OC. Not as amazing as Beijing. But enjoyable. I’d be fine with Boyle doing the Oscars.