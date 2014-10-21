Meryl Streep will sound dreadful alongside Hugh Grant in operatic ‘Florence’

Florence Foster Jenkins was the William Hung of the early 1900s. An objectively awful opera singer convinced of her own melodious quality, Jenkins concertized across New York City at her wealthy family”s expense. People couldn”t look away. Staging elaborate shows in opulent costumes, Jenkins sang Vivaldi and Strauss for audiences keeling over from disbelief. Her earnest brand of cacophony became so revered, she was invited to perform at Carnegie Hall in 1944, at the age of 76.
Sound like the makings for a biopic? Well, get ready for Meryl Streep as Florence Foster Jenkins.
Deadline reports that the “Iron Lady” Best Actress-winner will star alongside Hugh Grant in “Florence,” a dramatization of the New York heiress” odd musical career. Though its high art trashiness sounds like the makings of a John Waters film, “Philomena” director Stephen Frears will helm the feature. Nicholas Martin (BBC's “The Indian Doctor”) wrote the script. Michael Kuhn (“The Duchess”, “Being John Malkovich”) and Frears” longtime collaborator Tracey Seaward (“Philomena”, “The Queen”) are producing, ensuring that “Florence” will be the most British New York movie of all time.
Streep will play Jenkins from the early opera days to the Carnegie Hall appearance (and likely her death, which occurred only one month later than the sold out show). Grant will play St. Clair Bayfield, a stage actor who became Jenkins” manager, husband, and protector from ridicule.
Not especially known for her vocal talents, Streep has taken a number of musical projects over the years. Her first full-blown musical, “Mamma Mia!,” was a blockbuster hit. This December, the actress will appear in Disney”s “Into the Woods” as a singing wicked witch. Streep”s currently filming the Diablo Cody-penned “Ricki and the Flash,” a film following an aging rock star reconnecting with her estranged kids, for director Jonathan Demme. Those roles demand actual singing talent. “Florence,” not so much – which may be a task in itself.
How bad are we talking about? Here”s the actual Florence Foster Jenkins performing “Adele's Laughing Song” from sometime around the turn of the century:
“Not especially known for her vocal talents” = “Her vocal talents a kind of secret weapon throughout her career”
(On stage: Alice at the Palace, Happy End, Mother Courage and her Children; on screen: Postcards from the Edge, Death Becomes Her, Ironweed, Mamma Mia!, A Prairie Home Companion, Into the Woods, Ricki and the Flash)
I’ve never heard about Florence Foster Jenkins, but reading about her story I’m surprised a movie has never been made about her before (Jenkins was essentially the early 20th century’s ‘Susan Boyle’ so it’s a character audiences will want to root for).
If done right, this could be a movie that could potentially deliver Streep a fourth Oscar (of course, depending on the competition she faces in ‘Best Actress’ in whatever year this movie ends up getting released).
“Jenkins was essentially the early 20th century’s ‘Susan Boyle'”
Bit harsh on Susan Boyle! Whatever else one thinks of her, she can definitely sing.
Sounds more like Mrs. Miller than Susan Boyle. She recorded a few albums for Capitol Records in the mid-sixties and anyone who saw or heard her will know what I mean. Her versions of “Downtown,” and “These Boots Are Made for Walking,” are TRULY horrifying.
Oh, this will be a hoot!
In fact, there will be a whole lot of hooting!
Streep! Grant! Frears! Foster Jenkins! So looking forward to this!
(Except ear plugs may end up being more necessary than in a Transformer movie screening ;-) )
This real life woman was plus size. Streep should encourage the producers to hire Kathy Bates instead. Bates has also worked with the director.
Tact is a useful skill in life.
I said plus size fuckers.
This is a weird casting choice, as Meryl also has playing Maria Callas in film version of ‘Master Class’ in her schedule. So she’ll be playing the best and the worst soprano ever back to back.
Wow, the whole project sounds amazing. Truly amazing. And Meryl, my God, the roles she continues to get are nothing short of incredible. She’s nothing short of incredible of course, so she really deserves them. I smell another Oscar win on her way!!!
Stanley Tucci as Cosme McMoon! (Florence’s longtime pianist who makes faces at the piano while Florence is singing.)