Fade to Black: Metallica set for weeklong Craig Ferguson residency as host nears exit

Craig Ferguson is going out with a bang.

As the date of his “Late Late Show” departure draws near, the Scottish comedian has booked Metallica for a weeklong residency beginning Nov. 17th, according to Rolling Stone. The band will sit down for an interview on Monday and perform a song every night that week, in a move coinciding with the 10th anniversary reissue of the Metallica documentary “Some Kind of Monster” on Nov. 24th.

“What better way to celebrate Craig's awesome tenure at CBS than to come and shake the rafters for a whole week,” drummer Lars Ulrich told the magazine. “Nothing to sell, nothing to promote (except a reissue DVD)…purely hanging at Craig's personal request. Bring it!”

Ferguson announced he would be exiting the “Late Late Show” in April after a decade-long run as host of the CBS series. His final episode will air sometime in December, after which British comedian James Corden is slated to replace him.

Metallica is currently working on their as-yet-untitled tenth studio album, which is expected to come out sometime next year.

