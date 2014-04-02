Mia Wasikowska and Adam Driver face the elements in poster for ‘Tracks’

I was pretty entranced by John Curran's tracks when it premiered at the Venice Film Festival last year — the true story of a young woman trekking 2000 miles across the Outback desert in 1975, it has the pictorial lyricism and subdued intelligence the distinguished Curran's underrated 2006 Maugham adaptation “The Painted Veil,” plus a(nother) superb performance from the ever-interesting Mia Wasikowska, oddly but engagingly paired with “Girls” star Adam Driver as the American photographer who documents her journey.
The Weinstein Company picked the film up on the fall festival circuit, and while its May 23 release date suggests they don't have awards-related plans for it (though Wasikowska certainly merits consideration), I'd been hoping they would give it a handsome publicity push. This robust poster (via Yahoo!) suggests they will — good call on luring in the “King's Speech” contingent, though the films have zilch in common — even if doesn't capture the film's shimmery loveliness. Check out my review here.
“Tracks” is a wonderful movie – I saw it last week and it really kind of transported me – rugged and real, but also dreamlike. Mia Wasikowska makes you gasp, she’s so good in it. Adam Driver is also perfect in his part.
I loved Mia Wasikowska in “In Treatment” but I’d mostly seen her in small roles in other things and I was worried she might fade away. Did she have another great role I missed?
She was “Jane Eyre” (and “Alice in Wonderland”- less great) and also the lead in “Stoker”. Also fine supporting in “Albert Nobbs” and “The kids are Alright”.
She’s also the best thing, I think, in Only Lovers Left Alive.
She had nothing to do in “Nobbs” but her heartbreaking ending scene w/Janet McTeer MORE than made up for it.
Stoker and Only Lovers Left Alive are her best perfs to date imo. Jane Eyre, Tracks, Kids are All Right next in line for me.
Jane Eyre and Stoker are neck-and-neck for me as her best. Fabulous internal work. I think she’s doing a fun but slightly strained Juno Temple impression in Only Lovers Left Alive. I like the character more than her in it, especially since Eva calls out Eve and Adam on their shit.
Sorry, but it’s a lousy poster. Tracks is not a love story and people who don’t know squat about it will think otherwise. Bad move on TWC’s part (besides the awful release date).
Photoshop Adam Driver’s left leg much? Unless of course, he’s incredibly flexible (which after Girls might be true).
I like the release date. The earlier we get to see it the better, and people deserve good movies all year ’round.
Saw it last night! After a shaky start I really enjoyed it. Agreed the Wasikowska was very good (also Driver intelligently plays what simply could have been a one-note buffoonish part). Photography gorgeous but maybe edited in too much of a haste? It needed a bit more breathing space. Definitely worth a watch and should do respectable business.
Yes it’s so beautiful. I’ve been thinking about it a lot, there was something haunting about the character, about Mia Wasikowska in the film. She was so good in “Stoker”, I have to see “Jane Eyre” now. The cinematography was awe inspiring.