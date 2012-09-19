Michael Bay bodybuilder comedy ‘Pain & Gain’ lifts into theaters next spring

Michael Bay’s passion project is coming to a theater near you.
“Pain & Gain,” the director’s new black comedy about a pair of dimwitted bodybuilders (Dwayne Johnson and Mark Wahlberg) who get caught up in a kidnapping and extortion scheme, has been slated for release on April 26, 2013 by Paramount Pictures.
The film, which Bay allegedly persuaded the studio to bankroll in exchange for agreeing to helm a fourth “Transformers” movie, is based on a true story that was originally reported in a Miami New Times investigative series published in 1999. Budgeted in the $20 million range, “Pain & Gain” also stars Ed Harris, Anthony Mackie, Tony Shalhoub, Rebel Wilson and Ken Jeong.
Does “Pain & Gain” sound like a film you’d be interested in seeing? Sound off below.
He can’t fund a $20M production with his pile of fighting robot movie back ends? The series has grossed nearly $2.7 BILLION worldwide, so unless he’s been using Billy Joel’s managers, he shouldn’t need to pledge to do anything to get backed? In fact, he should be able to call up Paramount and say, “Gimme 20 mil. Why? Because F@#$% YOU, that’s why!”
I’ve read this multiple times before, that Bay made a trade with the Studio for Pain & Gain. I’ve never understood. The guy has to be worth hundreds of million on his own. Why should he have to beg Paramount? Makes no sense.
Channing Tatum put up his own dough to finance Magic Mike. Why can’t Bay?
It’s the roles they were born to play, baby. [/Troy McClure]