Michael Bay bodybuilder comedy ‘Pain & Gain’ lifts into theaters next spring

#Mark Wahlberg #The Rock
09.19.12 6 years ago 4 Comments

Michael Bay’s passion project is coming to a theater near you.

“Pain & Gain,” the director’s new black comedy about a pair of dimwitted bodybuilders (Dwayne Johnson and Mark Wahlberg) who get caught up in a kidnapping and extortion scheme, has been slated for release on April 26, 2013 by Paramount Pictures.

The film, which Bay allegedly persuaded the studio to bankroll in exchange for agreeing to helm a fourth “Transformers” movie, is based on a true story that was originally reported in a Miami New Times investigative series published in 1999. Budgeted in the $20 million range, “Pain & Gain” also stars Ed Harris, Anthony Mackie, Tony Shalhoub, Rebel Wilson and Ken Jeong.

Does “Pain & Gain” sound like a film you’d be interested in seeing? Sound off below.

TOPICS#Mark Wahlberg#The Rock
TAGSDWAYNE JOHNSONMARK WAHLBERGMichael BayPAIN AND GAINthe rock

