Shia Labeouf and most of his Autobot pals aren’t returning for round 4, but Michael Bay still has plenty of human and robot stars to torment in the upcoming “Transformers: Age of Extinction.” Several new photos from the film show off shiny new cast members Mark Wahlberg, Nicola Peltz, and Jack Reynor, plus returning ‘bots Bumblebee and Optimus Prime.

“Transformers: Age of Extinction” opens June 27, 2014.

Check out the photos here: