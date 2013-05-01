Michael Buble takes No. 1 on The Billboard 200, Fantasia in second

Michael Buble earns his fourth No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 with “To Be Loved,” which debuts with 195,000 copies sold last week. His last album was 2011″s “Christmas,” which eventually made it to the summit after starting at No. 3.

Fantasia”s new “Side Effects of You” bows at No. 2 with 91,000. It shares the record of her highest-charting album, 2010″s “Back to Me,” which also made it to No. 2 (but with 117,000 in its first week).

Justin Timberlake”s “The 20/20 Experience” stays at No. 3 with 74,000, a sales decrease of 3%.

Phoenix”s fresh album “Bankrupt!” debuts at No. 3 with 50,000. Their 2009 breakout album “Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix” peaked at No. 37.

Fall Out Boy”s “Save Rock and Roll” slips No. 1 to No. 5 with 36,000 and a whopping 76% sales decrease. Blake Shelton”s “Based on a True Story” falls No. 4 to No. 6 (36,000, -16%).

Rob Zombie”s new album “Venomous Rat Regeneration Vendro” enters at No. 7 with 34,000. His last “Hellbilly Deluxe 2” made it to No. 8 with 49,000 in 2010.

Kid Cudi”s apparent last album for G.O.O.D. Music, “Indicud,” slips No. 2 to No. 8 (32,000, -77%).

will.i.am”s “#willpower” comes in at No. 9 with 29,000. His previous solo set “Songs About Girls” topped out at No. 38 with 21,000 in 2007.

Pink”s “The Truth About Love” sticks to the No. 10 spot (29,000, +3%).

Sales for the week were down 5% compared to the previous week and down 5% compared to the same week last year. Sales are down 5% for the year so far.