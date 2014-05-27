Michael C. Hall agrees that the ‘Dexter’ finale was ‘not so savory’

(CBR)

Didn”t enjoy where “Dexter” wound up in its series finale? You”re not alone.

Speaking with The Daily Beast, actor Michael C. Hall was asked about his feelings on leaving “Dexter” behind – specifically, whether he liked the way the series finale left Dexter Morgan alive and with a new life far away from home.

“Liked it? I don”t think I even watched it,” he said. “I thought it was narratively satisfying – but it was not so savory.”

“I think the show had lost a certain amount of torque,” he continued. “Just inherently because of how long we”d done it, because of the storytelling capital we”d spent, because our writers may have been gassed. … Maybe some people wanted a more satisfying – maybe they wanted a happy ending for him, either a happy ending or a more definitive sense of closure.”

(via TV Line)