Watch: ‘Michael Cera awkwardly drinks juice through a straw’ is your new favorite Vine

05.28.13 5 years ago

Now that your “Arrested Development” Season 4 Memorial Day weekend binge-viewing marathon is over, time to ease those painful withdrawls with these completely out-of-context Vines from our recent interviews with the show’s cast. What’s that about getting nailed, Jessica Walter?

1) As promised: Michael Cera awkwardly drinks orange juice through a straw, inadvertently engages in cute overload

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

2) David Cross really, really wants an “Arrested Development” movie to happen right now

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

3) Like her character Lucille, Jessica Walter isn’t one to beat around the bush (so to speak)

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

