Guess which celebrities die horribly in the new red-band trailer for ‘This Is The End’

“This Is The End” looks crazy.
This is another of those moments where I sort of can’t believe what studios are willing to greenlight, and I thank god someone’s a big enough lunatic to make the films I want to see.
I know “Your Highness” didn’t do big money at the box-office, and I couldn’t care any less. I got to see it, and if no one else dug it, I still got to see it. I am delighted that Universal was willing to spend their money on a film that seems so ridiculous when you describe it that it sounds like an April Fool’s Day joke that got out of hand, with no one willing to admit that they were kidding all the way through the day of release.
“This Is The End” has had a long strange path to get to the screen, starting life as a short film that was a student project. The film, for those who still don’t have it on their radar, deals with the end of the world as experienced by a group of soft Hollywood actors who hole up in James Franco’s house to try and survive. The cast is all playing themselves, but exaggerated versions of themselves, and you get a real sense of that in the opening half of the new trailer for the film that just came out today.
You also get a real sense of just how filthy this movie is. Whether it’s Mindy Kaling’s description of Michael Cera or Chris Mintz-Plasse’s reaction to have a tray full of cocaine blown into his face or the dude at the end of the trailer who is just desperate to get into Franco’s house, this trailer pulls no punches, and this thing look deliriously R-rated.
I like that this trailer doesn’t really give away the game of the film. There are still things that they’re not telling you, and it’ll be fun to see how they handle that stuff as we get closer to release. I just read some hand-wringing on another site claiming that the red-band trailer is a desperate act in selling a film. I think of it more as an honest look at the movie you’ll actually see. If you made something that is unrelentingly dirty and crazy, sell me that. I’m all for the red-band trailer as long as it’s honest. For example, here’s the new red-band trailer…
… and we’ll have more interviews with the cast and with Seth Rogen and his writing/directing partner Evan Goldberg in the days ahead.
“The End Of The World” arrives in theaters June 14, 2013.
So demented. So good.
Love how badass Emma Watson looks.
This will either be the bomb diggity or Cannonball Run 2.
It’ll have to be at least as good as Cannonball Run. Now, if they make a sequel, THAT can be Cannonball Run 2.
Well that was… ridiculous. Looks like most of the actors I really don’t like die early in the film, so that’s a plus.
That made me laugh heartily. “Well, Hermione stole all our shit”
I quit about halfway in. I’m in. Don’t want any more surprises ruined.
And I agree. I really liked Your Highness even though it’s not my usual cup of tea. Not sure if I could tell you why I enjoyed it, but I did.
This is the new phase of Hollywood: As long as the stars make fun of themselves then we’re supposed to ignore all of the things they’re making fun of themselves about.
…while forgetting we just spent our hard-earned money to watch them make fun of themselves.
Its like being back in high school and paying the jocks and cheerleaders money so you can watch them make fun of how they don’t let you hang out with them.
There’s a pretty big difference Josh. The actors are funny. The cheerleaders and jocks aren’t
I saw this at a test screening 2 weeks ago and thought it was absolutely hysterical. There’s a lot of great jokes and a few cameos that aren’t spoiled in the trailer so that’s good. This movie is gonna be huge, word of mouth will start spreading soon enough once more people start to see it, but I loved it.